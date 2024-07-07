Swiatek crashes out at Wimbledon while it’s sweet 16 for Djokovic

Iga Swiatek leaves centre court following defeat against Yulia Putintseva in her Ladies’ Singles third round match during day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2024 in London, England. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

World number one Iga Swiatek was dumped out of Wimbledon by Yulia Putintseva on Saturday as Novak Djokovic reached the fourth round for the 16th time.

On a cold and wet day at the All England Club, only three of the women’s top 10 were left in the draw, while Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career ended with a whimper when Emma Raducanu pulled the plug on their mixed doubles plans.

Top seed Swiatek, who won a fourth French Open and fifth Grand Slam title last month, was stunned 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the third round by Putintseva, the Russian-born Kazakh.

The upset ended Swiatek’s 21-match win streak as the diminutive Putintseva booked a clash with the equally fiery Jelena Ostapenko for a quarter-final place.

“Feels great, I was just so focused on just playing fast and not giving her any time and that’s pretty much it,” said 29-year-old Putintseva after her win on Court One.

After winning the first set, it appeared business as usual for Swiatek, who went into Saturday’s match with a 4-0 head-to-head record over the 35th ranked Putintseva.

However, Putintseva, who stands at just 1.63m (5ft 4ins) stormed back in the second set on the back of breaks in the fourth and sixth games.

She held her nerve to cruise to a double break and a 4-0 lead in the decider.

Swiatek saved two match points but was defeated on the third when she buried a forehand return into the net.

‘Cow on ice’

The Pole, who has never got past the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, committed 38 unforced errors to Putintseva’s 15. The Kazakh saved seven of eight break points.

“I feel like on grass I need a little bit more energy to keep being patient and accept some mistakes,” said Swiatek.

Djokovic reached the fourth round yet again with a battling 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.

Chasing a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 25th Grand Slam, Djokovic has now made the last 16 at the majors for a 65th time.

It was also the 37-year-old’s 95th win at Wimbledon.

World number two Djokovic will play Holger Rune, the 15th seed from Denmark, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina, the 2022 champion, dismantled former world number one Caroline Wozniacki for the loss of just one game.

Rybakina, second-ranked Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini, the world number seven from Italy, are the only women in the top 10 to reach the fourth round.

World number four Alexander Zverev put on another serving masterclass to reach the last 16 for the third time, seeing off Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (17/15).

The 27-year-old German didn’t face a single break point and clubbed 15 aces in his 52 winners.

He has only faced four break points in three matches and saved them all.

“I do feel like a cow on ice sometimes,” he said of his grass-court movement.

France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard dropped serve for the first time in the tournament, but still clinched a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory against Emil Ruusuvuori.

Mpetshi Perricard, who turns 21 on Monday, is the first lucky loser to make the last 16 since Dick Norman in 1995.

On a memorable day for France, Arthur Fils claimed a 4-6, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over 2023 quarter-finalist Roman Safiullin.

French number one Ugo Humbert defeated Brandon Nakashima of the United States to set-up a last-16 clash with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

American 14th seed Ben Shelton beat Denis Shapovalov in five sets and will face world number one Jannik Sinner in the last 16.

‘Big dog’

Shelton followed in the footsteps of his father Bryan who made the fourth round in 1994.

“We’re back, big dog,” Shelton told his father on court.

Meanwhile, Murray’s 19-year Wimbledon career finished on a low.

Former world number one Murray, who will retire after the Paris Olympics, didn’t play singles after failing to recover from surgery to remove a cyst from his spine.

On Thursday, he and brother Jamie were defeated in the first round of men’s doubles.

Murray, the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion, was scheduled to partner Raducanu in Saturday’s last match on Court One.

However, 2021 US Open winner Raducanu withdrew with a right wrist problem ahead of facing New Zealand’s Lulu Sun on Sunday for a place in the women’s singles quarter-finals.