Tatjana Smith ‘excited’ to lead SA medal charge at Olympic Games

Smith, a breaststroke specialist, earned 200m gold and 100m silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

One of South Africa’s best medal hopes at the Paris Olympics, swimmer Tatjana Smith says she is as excited as she was ahead of the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Smith was one of eight swimmers confirmed in the national squad, alongside the likes of rising backstroke star Pieter Coetze and four-time Olympic medallist Chad le Clos, at the first of three SA Olympic team announcements in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Having secured two of South Africa’s three medals at the Tokyo Games in 2021, Smith said she was geared up for another fight in the pool in Paris in July.

“I don’t think the excitement changes. Whether it’s your first time or the second time (at the Olympics) it feels the same, so I’m very excited,” said the 26-year-old breaststroke specialist.

“There is obviously a lot of expectation, but I think your internal expectation is normally higher than what others expect.

“I’m going to go there and give my best, and I hope South Africa knows when I get out (the pool) I will be happy with the results because I would have given it everything I could.”

Doubling up again

Ranked first in the world this year in the 200m breaststroke, after setting the third fastest time in history (2:19.01) at the SA Championships in Gqeberha last month, Smith will turn out among the favourites for the gold medal in the French capital.

She is also ranked third in the world in the 100m event after clocking 1:05.41 at the national championships, and while her focus is on the longer distance, she is likely to be in the hunt for a place on the podium in the 100m as well.

The 200m heats will be held two days after the 100m final and Smith aims to use the shorter distance to prepare for her favoured event.

“I don’t train for the 100m because my main focus is always on the 200m,” she said.

“If I do well in the 100m I’ll be very grateful and it will give me added confidence for the 200m, and if I am lucky enough to get something in the 100m then it’s just a blessing.”