Team SA chasing medals in early stages of Olympic Games

The Blitzboks will have the national squad's first opportunity to bag a medal on Saturday.

The Blitzboks have qualified for the semifinals of the men’s rugby sevens tournament at the Olympic Games. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Despite getting off to a bit of a wobbly start, it’s unlikely the SA team will have to wait long for their first medal at the Paris Olympics, as some of the country’s podium contenders hit the grass, the dirt and the water over the next few days.

Having struggled to qualify for the Games, the Blitzboks looked down and out after losing their first two pool matches of the rugby sevens tournament, but they bounced back in spectacular fashion to qualify for the semifinals.

They must win only one of their two games on Saturday to secure a medal, and if they do, it will be the first time Team SA have stepped on the podium on the first official day of competition at the quadrennial showpiece.

And the action won’t slow down, with multiple athletes looking to make an impact in their individual events in the early stages of the Games.

Medal prospects

A year ago, it seemed the SA team’s medal chances would be few and far between, but heading into the first official day of competition (following last night’s opening ceremony) their prospects are looking a whole lot better.

Breaststroke swimmer Tatjana Smith has regained her best form in the pool; sprinter Akani Simbine is in the shape of his life on the track; Alan Hatherly looks to be peaking at the perfect time on his mountain bike; and experienced surfer Jordy Smith is producing his best results since he was forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games three years ago due to injury.

Fans will have to wait until late next week to see Simbine and the rest of the athletics team in action, but they won’t be short of things to watch as the excitement builds in Paris.

Jordy Smith is in the first round of action in the surfing competition in Tahiti on Saturday night, along with compatriot Sarah Baum in the women’s event, as they look ahead to next week’s knockout rounds, and Tatjana Smith turns out in the 100m breaststroke heats on Sunday.

Surfing star Jordy Smith during a training session ahead of the Olympic Games. Picture: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

Also on Sunday, Candice Lill goes in the women’s cross country mountain bike race, and she will fancy her chances of causing an upset.

And Monday could be one of the best days of the Games for South Africa, with Hatherly lining up among the favourites in the men’s cross country race and Tatjana Smith (provided she qualifies) gunning for a medal in the 100m breaststroke final.

Another potential podium contender, backstroke swimmer Pieter Coetze, will also be targeting a place in the 100m final on Monday.

Other athletes and teams

Other athletes to watch over the next few days include road cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, who will open her fourth Olympic campaign in the time trial on Saturday, and artistic gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz (the SA team’s flag bearer alongside Simbine at the opening ceremony) who is in the qualification round on Sunday.

Elsewhere, in the rowing regatta, Paige Badenhorst is in the heats of the women’s single sculls on Saturday and the men’s pair of John Smith and Christopher Baxter will line up on Sunday.

In team sports, the national men’s hockey side face the Netherlands in their first pool match on Saturday and the women’s team are up against Australia on Sunday, while the women’s rugby sevens squad play two matches on Sunday.

It is often said that the results in the early stages of the Olympics are crucial in lifting the vibe in the national team’s camp, and the SA squad should have good reasons to celebrate soon.