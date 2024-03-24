Teenage sprinter Bayanda Walaza is the real deal

Following a significant spike in South African sprinting over the last decade, it seemed we couldn't get any better as a nation. But getting better we are, as has been made clear by the next generation of rising stars. With the likes of 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk and consistent 100m specialist Akani Simbine lighting up tracks around the world, what has been most promising is that we are seeing athletes being able to make the transition from junior to senior level. And while the bar has been raised significantly in domestic sprinting, the latest crop of teenagers…

Following a significant spike in South African sprinting over the last decade, it seemed we couldn’t get any better as a nation. But getting better we are, as has been made clear by the next generation of rising stars.

With the likes of 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk and consistent 100m specialist Akani Simbine lighting up tracks around the world, what has been most promising is that we are seeing athletes being able to make the transition from junior to senior level.

And while the bar has been raised significantly in domestic sprinting, the latest crop of teenagers have proved, if anything, they are better than any of the generations who have come before them.

At the national junior championships in Pretoria this week, the U-20 men’s 100m final produced one of the best races we have ever seen at a national age group championship, led by 18-year-old prospect Bayanda Walaza.

Seeing him run earlier this season, I really didn’t think Walaza had the same sort of ability that we have seen from other junior stars in recent years. With a unique style, he runs with his arms flailing about, like an excited child unwrapping a birthday present.

But whatever he lacks in terms of technique, Walaza makes up for with sheer speed, and it seems clear he is one of those athletes who is much faster than he looks.

Quick time

Competing at Pilditch Stadium on Thursday, Walaza tore down the track to win the SA junior 100m title in 10.13 seconds. And while he was 0.07 outside the national U-20 record held by Shaun Maswanganyi, he ripped 0.09 off his personal best and proved he has the big match temperament required to secure a medal at the U-20 World Championships in Peru later this year.

Even more thrilling was that Walaza was not alone. Three other athletes in the race – Neo Modibe, Tshepo Tyantini and national youth record holder Bradley Nkoana – all dipped under 10.30.

Bayanda Walaza claims the men’s U20 100m title and a U20 World Championships qualifier 👀👀👀👀#NationalChamps#ASAChampionships2024 pic.twitter.com/gfIWGdw2so — Athletics_SA (@AthleticsSA_) March 21, 2024

Remarkably, seven athletes in the race achieved the qualifying standard for the global junior championships, and as long as they can get some time to practice in advance, the SA 4x100m relay team is going to be very difficult to beat when they get to Peru.

Walaza has indicated that he could be the next star of South African sprinting, but he’s going to have to work hard to hold off the rest of the athletes in his age group as they take the step up to senior competition over the next few years.

And with unprecedented depth, it seems the country’s sprinting revolution is not yet over.If Walaza and his peers can reach their full potential, it may have only just begun.