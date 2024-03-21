Rising middle-distance star Prudence Sekgodiso ready to chase records

Sekgodiso has the national 1,500m and 3,000m records in her sights.

Already established as South Africa’s top 800m runner, Prudence Sekgodiso admits she will have to step up in distance if she wants to break records at this stage of her career.

And while the 22-year-old middle-distance specialist still has major ambitions over the two-lap distance, she is ready to showcase her stamina and endurance.

Holding a personal best of 1:58.05 in the 800m event, which she set in Pretoria earlier this month, Sekgodiso has some work to do to challenge the national record of 1:54.25 held by two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya.

She does, however, believe she can have a crack at the SA 1,500m mark of 3:59.92, also held by Semenya, and the 3,000m record of 8:32.00 held by Elana Meyer.

Without many 3,000m options that fit into her schedule this year, it is unlikely Sekgodiso will have an opportunity to challenge Meyer’s mark.

‘I want that record’

She will, however, have chances to compete in 1,500m races in Europe, and she has her sights set on breaking Semenya’s record later this season.

“I want that record, so I’m going to speak to my agent and try to squeeze in some 1,500m races,” Sekgodiso said after winning the 800m contest at the ASA Grand Prix meeting in Pretoria on Monday.

“I’m not scared of anything. I can race with [world record holder] Faith Kipyegon, I don’t care. I will follow them, and as long as I run the time I want, I’m all good.”

800m goals

Better known as an 800m runner, the African Championships bronze medallist also has her sights on Semenya’s two-lap mark, but she is aware that record is a little ambitious for now.

“I feel like if I say I’m going to break that record now, I’m going to put pressure on myself. So that’s a long-term goal, but I’m still young, so I think I’ll get there,” Sekgodiso said.

Her main goals for this year are nonetheless still focussed on the 800m event, in which she has already qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris.

“I want to compete in more Diamond League races,” she said, “and I want to make it to the 800m final at the Olympic Games.”