Tennis wins big as Alcaraz and Sabalenka receive top Laureus awards

A total of 11 accolades were up for grabs at the annual awards ceremony.

Tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka secured the most prestigious accolades on Monday at the annual Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

Alcaraz was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year after a landmark season.

The Spanish player regained the World No 1 spot in 2025 after winning two Grand Slam singles titles at the French Open and US Open, and reaching the final at Wimbledon.

At 22, he became the youngest winner of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

Women’s accolade

Sabalenka received the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year gong following another dominant season.

Throughout 2025, the Belarusian star did not relinquish top spot in the world rankings, defending her title at the US Open and reaching the finals of Grand Slams in Australia and France. She also earned WTA 1000 wins in Miami and Madrid.

“For me, it’s not just about the wins, it’s about everything behind it. The hard moments, the pressure, the team, the work every single day. That’s why this award feels different,” Sabalenka said.

“When I look at the list of past winners like Serena Williams, Lindsey Vonn, Simone Biles, it’s really inspiring. Some of them I watched growing up, some I’ve competed against, and all of them pushed the sport forward in their own way.

“If I can inspire even a few people the same way, that would mean everything to me. This award is a reminder to keep going, keep improving, and stay true to myself.”

Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka at the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony. Picture: Oscar del Pozo/AFP

Laureus World Sports Awards winners

Sportsman of the Year: Carlos Alcaraz (tennis)

Sportswoman of the Year: Aryna Sabalenka (tennis)

Team of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain (football)

Breakthrough of the Year: Lando Norris (Formula One)

Comeback of the Year: Rory McIlroy (golf)

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Gabriel Araújo (swimming)

Action Sportsperson of the Year: Chloe Kim (snowboarding)

Young Sportsperson of the Year: Lamine Yamal (football)

Sporting Inspiration award: Toni Kroos

Lifetime Achievement award: Nadia Comăneci

Sport for Good award: Fútbol Más