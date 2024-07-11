OPINION: Van Niekerk running the 200m in Paris is a win-win situation

Competing over the half-lap distance will be less taxing on Van Niekerk and provides more options for the SA relay teams.

At first, when Wayde van Niekerk’s name was removed from the list of qualifiers in the 400m for the Olympic Games, I assumed it was a mistake.

Taking various things into consideration, however, it actually makes some sense for the versatile sprinter to run the 200m event.

Eight years after breaking the world record at the Rio Olympics, Van Niekerk remains more than capable over the 400m distance, having reached the final at the last two editions of the World Athletics Championships.

Wayde van Niekerk in action during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last year. Picture: Laurent Lairys/DPPI/AFP

He has struggled to regain his best form in recent years, however, after recovering from a long-term knee injury, and he has battled to shake off persistent niggles.

This has placed some doubt over his ability to step on the podium at major global championships, due to the strain on his body caused by racing over three rounds in the brutal 400m sprint.

Dropping down in distance

And after he was removed this week from the list of 400m qualifiers provided by World Athletics, it seems he’s opting for the 200m instead (an event which he has admittedly always preferred racing).

By competing over 200m in Paris, it will not only be less taxing on the former world champion, but it expands the nation’s depth in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays, giving him the option of running either relay or both of them.

South Africa won’t be expecting a lot of medals on the track in Paris, and putting together the best possible relay quartets could be key to ensuring the national athletics team break their seven-year podium drought at major championships.

At the age of 31, Van Niekerk is also past his prime, and his chances of securing a medal in individual events are slim, but he still has a lot to offer either of the sprint relay squads (or both), which might be his best chance of returning to the Olympic podium.

So his absence in the individual 400m event is not only a wise decision for Van Niekerk, but it’s also the best choice for the SA team. A win-win situation.