Tatjana Smith takes memories of Tokyo into Paris Olympics

Smith is ranked in the top three in the world this year in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

Though she hasn’t quite predicted that she’ll return to the podium at the upcoming Games in Paris, swimming star Tatjana Smith says she has the same expectations from herself that she had ahead of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

In Tokyo, Smith earned two of South Africa’s three medals, securing gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Tatjana Smith celebrating her victory in the 200m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

In the build-up to the Paris spectacle starting later this month, she has again been tipped as the nation’s best hope for a gold medal and is expected to lead the charge in the swimming pool.

And while she hasn’t gone as far as claiming she will return to the top of the podium in the French capital, she expects to put up a fight.

“My expectations are the same as last time. I’m preparing the best that I can so that I can fight on race day,” Smith said in an interview with her clothing sponsor Under Armour.

“Swimming is a very technical sport, so the focus is on tweaking the things that matter. When you can be your best at the right times by doing what you know best, you get your best results.”

Spectacular form

Smith is ranked first in the world this year over the 200m distance in her specialist stroke, after winning the national title in 2:19.01 (the third fastest time in history) in Gqeberha in April.

She is also ranked third this season in the 100m breaststroke, having touched the wall in 1:05.41 at the national championships.

After displaying some of the best form of her career in the build-up to the Games, Smith said it was key to train smart and avoid overdoing it as she sharpened up for the multi-sport showpiece.

“Sometimes we try and push through when our bodies tell us to stop, thinking it will help us, but in truth, it is really hindering us,” said the former world champion, who turned 27 this week.

“I’ve found that you have to listen to your body if you want to compete. So, if we need to take a rest day, we do. Often that is more beneficial than pushing through and risking burnout.”