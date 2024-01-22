Why runner-up Bezuidenhout will bank winner’s cheque of R28-million

This was Bezuidenhout's second runner-up finish on the PGA Tour.

South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout holed an 11-foot birdie putt on the 18th and final hole of his fourth round to claim the winner’s cheque, though he finished in second place, at The American Express tournament in La Quinta in California on Sunday.

The winner, amateur Nick Dunlap, was not eligible for the first prize winner’s cheque.

In professional golf, if an amateur wins a tournament the person who finishes second takes home the first place prize, in this case Bezuidenhout.

Clutch birdie on 18 by @CBezGolf.



He's one shot back and puts the pressure on leader Nick Dunlap. pic.twitter.com/GaKyNQeGXM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 21, 2024

Nearly R30-million

The South African will bank $1.5-million, or in Rand terms, R28.7-million.

If the winner was not an amateur and Bezuidenhout had banked the second prize his takings would have been substantially less at $635.600, or R12.19-million.

Though Bezuidenhout has won five times internationally, he’s yet to win on the PGA Tour, this being his second runner-up finish in 76 starts in America. He shot a final round 65 for a total of 28-under-par over the four rounds.

Dunlap, 20, became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour after finishing with a score of 29-under-par. The last amateur to win on the PGA Tour was Phil Mickelson in 1991 at the Tucson Open.

Erik van Rooyen

“It’s amazing,” Bezuidenhout said about Dunlap’s achievement. “Actually, I heard his name last year when he won the US Amateur. He’s obviously a hell of a player, and congrats to him. Hopefully, he can be out on the PGA Tour soon, and we all can get to play with him.”

One other South African made the cut at the tournament, Erik van Rooyen, whop finished at 19-under-par and in a tie for 25th. He pocketed $63.980 (1.2-million).