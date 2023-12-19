Louis Oosthuizen rediscovers his golfing mojo

Louis Oosthuizen conquers a course he co-designed, claims back-to-back wins and now eyes a holiday to get some well-deserved rest.

Golfer Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa chips onto the 9th green during the second round of 2023 LIV Golf DC at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, USA, 27 May 2023. The 2023 LIV Golf DC golf tournament takes place from 26-28 May, 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

You have to give it to South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen. When he wins, he wins in style.

His lone Major victory was at the home of golf, St Andrews at the 2010 Open Championship. He’s also won the SA Open and now after a title drought of five years, the 41-year-old won his first Alfred Dunhill Championship title at Leopard Creek two weeks ago.

He then followed it up with another victory the next week at the Mauritius Open at the Heritage Golf Club – a layout he codesigned with Peter Matkovich.

On both occasions he won by two strokes. Oosthuizen said: “I’m glad I could pull this off this week. It’s sort of a dream come true being able to play a tournament on a golf course you helped design and end up winning it.”

His Mauritius victory was his 11th win on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour. He added: “This is the first event my daughters have been to where I won, so this is very special.

“These two events [the Alfred Dunhill Championship and Mauritius Open] will probably go on my schedule now and from now on, will be a nice way to start my holiday.”

Let’s hope these victories are the start of something special for Oosthuizen. For now, though, he’s done more than enough to earn a well deserved holiday.

