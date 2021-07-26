WATCH: Leopards fight each other for springbok

Lerato Maimela

A video has gone viral on social media of leopards competing in what seems to be a chase for a springbok.

The video is of a male leopard chasing a female leopard up a tree after capturing what seems to be a springbok. Once the boar catches up to the leopardess at the highest point of the tree, he takes her kill away from her, leaving the female leopard defeated and heading back to the ground and off the tree to find other kill.

The video was taken and shared on Instagram by Dean de la Rey, a game ranger at the Londolozi Private Game Reserve in Mpumalanga.

The ranger shares all of his experiences in the wild through video and images. Dean witnessed this amazing sighting on a game drive with some guests visiting the reserve and explained it not the first time this event had taken place.

“The Senegal Bush male strikes again. Absolutely insane sighting watching the male leopard steal yet another kill from a female leopard. Tracker Ray Mabilane, who managed to track and find this female, my guests and myself were in awe as we watched this crazy scene at Londolozi unfold,” he said.

The video taken by the game ranger was then shared by the South Africa & Africa Instagram page, and received just over 30 000 views.

Hundreds of viewers commented on the video, expressing what an amazing scene Dean has captured, and how they all sympathised with the female leopard for losing her prey to the “bully” male leopard.

The Londolozi Game Reserve is situated at the Kruger National Park, and is home to some amazing wildlife animals such as leopards, Lappet-faced vultures, elephants, Gowrie Birmingham lions, the jungle owlet, hippo’s, and many more.