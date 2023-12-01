3 seaside experiences to keep kids entertained while on holiday

With most schools breaking for the December holidays, parents are already pulling their hair out wondering how they’re going to keep their kids busy. Don’t stress… we have your back!

Heading to the coast for the December holidays with your family? While there, check out these fun sea-side experiences kids will love. Picture: iStock

While a trip to the seaside should be enough to keep your kids happy, chances are there might be a rainy day or two when you’ll need to find alternative activities to keep them from driving you bonkers.

A day of playing board games or binge watching movies will only keep your family happy for one day before cabin fever starts setting in.

When this happens, head to one of these venues for a fun family outing.

3 fun seaside experiences kids will love

SANCCOB – Gqeberha

SANCCOB is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sea birds – primarily the endangered African penguin. It plays a crucial role in educating the public about marine conservation.

Activities:

Interactive Centre Tours: Taking place every 30 minutes, these tours teach families about the journey of rescued birds and the importance of conserving their habitats.

Home Pen Feeds: Occurring daily at 9.30 and 14.30.

Practical Information:

Opening Times: Open seven days a week from 9.00 – 16.00. Please call to confirm.

Entrance Fees: Adult RSA citizens pay R50, and all senior citizens and children under 12 years pay R30. Please take your ID or passport along for verification, as rates differ based on country of residence.

Bookings: Via email sim@sanccob.co.za or call 041 583 1830.

Ushaka Marine World – Durban

Ushaka Marine World is an aquatic wonderland boasting Africa’s largest aquarium (Sea World) and an adventure-packed waterpark (Wet N Wild) for family fun in the sun.

Activities:

Aquarium: Home to diverse marine life displayed in uniquely designed tanks. There’s also a separate shipwreck aquarium.

Waterpark: Features an assortment of relaxing and exhilarating water slides and pools.

Shows and Events: The aquarium regularly hosts kid-friendly shows and special events.

Practical Information:

Opening Times

Sea World is open daily from 09.00 – 17.00.

Wet N Wild is open daily from 10.00 – 17.00. Closed during off-peak season on Monday and Tuesday.

Ticket Pricing

Various ticket options include family passes and combo tickets for multiple attractions. Visit www.ushakamarine.com for the latest pricing information. Tickets are only available at the ticketing office.

Noordhoek Farm Village – Cape Town

Tucked away at the foot of Chapman’s Peak, Noordhoek Farm Village captures the essence of rustic charm and simplicity.

Activities:

Playground: A safe and engaging play area for children of all ages.

Artisanal Shops: Explore unique local goods from little shops like Tenga Tenga and The Food Barn Deli.

Markets and Events: Find treasures and handmade wooden toys at their Wednesday market and enjoy regular events, such as potjie cook-offs.

Live Music: Listen to great SA bands at Café Roux in a fun and festive family setting.

Delicious Food: Kristen’s Kick-Ass Ice Cream shop is a firm favourite with kids. Restaurants offer pub grub, wood-fired pizza, acclaimed chef-prepared tapas, and sushi.

Practical Information:

Opening Times: Open daily, but hours may vary for different attractions and shops.

Bookings and Pricing: Some activities may require booking in advance. Visit www.thefarmvillage.co.za or contact them for detailed pricing.

