Dezemba dip! Sea Point Pavilion, community pools set to reopen…and CT’s best beaches

Apart from the Sea Point Pavilion public pool, the City of Cape Town will also be reopening 37 community pools this summer.

The Sea Point Pavilion pool complex will reopen to the public this Friday after a sinkhole scare in September. Picture: Cape Town Tourism

Capetonians and holidaymakers can once again “splash out” at the popular Sea Point Pavilion swimming pool complex which has been closed since September, when a sinkhole was discovered.

The two large saltwater pools and a kiddies pool will officially reopen this Friday, 13 December at 7 am – just in time for the long weekend…And it’s a race against time to fill up the pools and verify the water quality before then.

As the complex is built right on the Atlantic Ocean, the pools are circulated with filtered seawater and minimum chlorine levels to maintain an environment-friendly facility for all.

Olympic-sized fun: Sea Point Pavilion pools repaired

Sea Point Pavilion opened in the 1950s and boasts the city’s only Olympic-sized swimming pool, two kiddies splash pools and a deep diving pool with springboard diving equipment.

According to IOL, the sinkhole — created by a collapsed water line – forced its temporary closure to allow for critical excavation and repairs.

Summer opening times

Tuesday to Sunday and public holidays: 7am – 7pm

Monday: 12am – 7pm

Entry cost

Adults: R36 (R446 for a monthly membership)

Children under 16: R21 (R195 for a monthly membership)

Pensioners and toddlers: Free

Enquiries: 021 814 1051

Cape Town community swimming pools: Phased reopening

The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department is also gearing up to reopen 37 community swimming pools.

According to Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, the phased rollout, which will continue into the new year, promises to bring safe and accessible recreational spaces to communities.

“We are thrilled to reopen these 37 pools in phases, ensuring that our residents have access to quality recreation while we continue to address infrastructure challenges.”

Currently, 10 pools are already open for use, including popular spots such as Long Street, Atlantis, Blue Downs, and Muizenberg.

The phased reopening will see an additional 27 pools come back into service, beginning in early December.

By 15 December, several community pools are set to open their gates, including those in Athlone, Hanover Park, Bellville Central, and Mnandi, among others.

Then, from 16 to 31 December, another 10 pools will offer a cool escape, including those in Manenberg, Strand, Khayelitsha, and Wynberg.

Festive thumbs-up: Cape Town’s Blue Flag beaches

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis took to social media to announce that the City has achieved excellent water quality in select Cape Town beaches ahead of the holiday season.

Muizenberg Beach with its iconic huts is one of the Cape’s most popular beaches for swimmers and surfers alike. Picture: iStock

The following Blue Flag beaches have been confirmed as both safe and clean for a festive dip:

Bikini Beach,

Camps Bay,

Clifton 4th,

Fish Hoek,

Llandudno,

Melkbosstrand,

Muizenberg; and

Silwerstroom.

Picture: Facebook/ Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

