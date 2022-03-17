What Radisson Hotel has learnt one year since launching during a pandemic  

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There is a feeling one gets when one knows they are going somewhere for a much-needed break, even if it is for a short period and about an hour’s drive from home. Radisson Hotel in Kempton Park is that place.

Not many hotels can say they were designed for home comfort. This is because some are abstract, cold, too modern and designed for you to sleep in and go.

However, things have changed, particularly in the last two years due to the pandemic.

Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, situated about a 10-minute drive from OR Tambo International Airport, opened its doors in November 2020 and The Citizen had the opportunity to experience this new location from the Raddison Group for the first time.

Coming back over a year later, one of the things we couldn’t wait to experience was the comfy beds and pillows, as well as the sense of an oasis in the middle of Bredell. I felt a longing to get back and the team at the hotel made our stay comfortable and almost like home. They clearly haven’t lost that touch.

The interior design gives it an air of tranquillity, accompanied by the stylish and modern interior design with touches of blue and gold accented by paintings of anti-apartheid activist Oliver Reginald Tambo, whom the hotel is named after.

As it was in the height of the pandemic in 2020, Radisson Hotel still follows the Covid-19 protocols with many sanitation stations all over the hotel, including the elevators.

Our stay this time was on the fifth floor in the executive room with a king bed.

The space is basically a mini-apartment and is equipped with a large overhead shower as the bathroom’s modern finishing gives it a luxury touch. The room is also equipped with a work desk, coffee and tea facilities, as well as an open cupboard with standard expresso machines found in many new hotels.

READ NEXT: 5 things you must try at TAU Game Lodge

The room overlooked the pool and deck area, adding a nice touch. One can easily spend long periods of time in the room to just be. And if you are looking to do that, the TV entertainment on offer won’t make you feel guilty for bingeing a few series on streaming services.

In terms of the food, the portions at The Avenue are quite generous, but we aren’t complaining.



Even though the dinner is menu is quite limited, I was selfishly expecting it to be expanded. Sadly, it just has the necessities of a beef dish, fish, vegetarian and a chicken option.

Radisson Hotel in Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied

The portions make up for this, however, plant-based choices such as salads, burgers and pizzas would be a great add-on for the dining experience.

The dessert was the showstopper of the meal. The lemon cake was divine – the sponge was moist and we couldn’t help but take a few more bites even after feeling like we’re done.

Though their menu lacked choices, the buffet breakfast made up for it. From the fresh bread, omelettes, croissants and cereals, the offerings are so varied that you would need to wake up earlier in order to enjoy it fully.

With its “simply delightful” mantra, Raddison Hotel and Convention Centre is definitely worth the long drive from Johannesburg central.

The hotel has stuck to what they do best; superior comfort with a luxury feel. Next time a few more nights are in order in addition to a run on the treadmill after all the indulgence.