The Capital Empire Hotel ooziness easiness in the heart of Sandton

As we settle into a new way of life, more and more people are taking advantage of the sense of normalcy in many daily activities, it also includes hotel stays with travel getting back into full swing.

Local tourism was saved by middle-class South Africans during the December period and the choice to have more staycations is becoming more appetising.

This became more evident when we visited The Capital Hotels and Apartments Empire location in Sandton during the month of March.

The locations of Capital Hotels are supremely located. The Capital Empire Hotel is a five-minute walk to Sandton City, and it lies on the doorstep to many business buildings in the Sandton centre, so you probably won’t need an Uber to go around as the mall and many restaurants lie within a walking distance.

Walking into the hotel, you can’t help but notice the reception’s high ceilings and modern furnishings which give it a corporate but inviting setting.

The check-in process is digitised, so no paper or pen is needed as it’s quick and easy.

The hotel looks intimate and small, however, once you reach the rooms this is a different story.

The rooms are spacious, the one-bedroom apartment we stayed in has an en-suite bathroom, a fully equipped kitchen, and a terrace which you can access from the dining room.

It should be mentioned The Capital apartments are fitted with a washing machine and dishwasher.

All cutlery, plates and glasses are catered for so the only reason you may need to call reception is for room service or the Wi-fi password.

The Capital Empire Hotel has a fully equipped kitchen. Picture: Supplied

Considering the way the apartment has been designed, it is easy to get comfortable.

Imagine visiting a family friend or a rich auntie in the heart of Sandton who has left their apartment keys for you to enjoy for the night.

The overall experience is one of ease, dependent mostly on yourself but with butler service knocking at your door.

Although the Capital Empire Hotel is in the centre of Africa’s richest mile, you don’t get the feeling of busyness that comes with living in Sandton as our stay was surprisingly peaceful.

The Capital Empire Hotel, a one-bedroom apartment. Picture: Supplied

A good hotel stay should be commended for its superior comfort but, on some occasions, limited dining options can be a letdown for many.

However, The Capital Empire Hotel’s restaurant, The Veranda, is a great place to grab something to eat.

Having the butter chicken curry with papadam, which is a very thin North Indian flatbread, which has a satisfying shatter that’s fully dried, calls for you to dig in the curry.

The smell of the spices in the butter chicken spices was mouthwatering but, do keep in mind that the portions are large too, so the more the merrier.

The hotel has high-speed internet access, a 24/7 concierge, access to a pool and gym and these amenities, coupled with the location, attracts business travellers. But it can easily accommodate families as well, especially as Easter is approaching.

A stay at Capital Empire Hotel generally makes for a good girls’ night out too.

