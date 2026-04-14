PICTURES: A look inside Mount Nelson’s Thebe Magugu Suite

Cape Town's most storied hotel has unveiled a two-storey suite designed by Thebe Magugu - and it's a love letter to African identity, craft and contemporary luxury.

When luxury hotels want to say something meaningful about a place, they increasingly turn to designers whose work carries cultural weight.

Dior has long brought its aesthetic sensibility to suites at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris. Valentino transformed rooms at Rome’s Hotel de Russie. Vivienne Westwood left her fingerprints on Café Royal in London. Now, Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel in Cape Town, adds its name to that lineage, arguably with the most locally resonant collaboration of the lot.

Thebe Magugu, the South African designer who became the first African winner of the LVMH Prize in 2019, has made his debut in luxury hospitality design with the Thebe Magugu Suite.

Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel.

The suite is described as a two-storey sanctuary tucked along the hotel’s iconic Palm Avenue, opening onto a permanent concept store and cultural space called Magugu House Cape Town.

Two years in the making, the project marks a natural evolution of the designer’s relationship with the hotel. What began as a fashion showcase through the annual CONFECTIONS x COLLECTIONS Pan-African initiative has now found lasting physical form as fashion extends beyond the body and into architecture, atmosphere and ritual.

An Afro-modernist vision rooted in research

Magugu, working in collaboration with StudioLandt, designed the suite around what he describes as “shared rituals”: gathering, dining, retreating and rest. The result is a space that wears its cultural references with the same confidence and specificity that characterise his runway collections.

The lower level of the Magugu Suite opens into a lounge and dining area anchored by a bespoke pendant light inspired by the Basotho hat, a nod to Magugu’s own lineage.

Thebe Magugu’s landmark collaboration with Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel Thebe Magugu’s landmark collaboration with Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel Thebe Magugu’s landmark collaboration with Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel

Handcrafted dining chairs echo the curves of traditional pottery, while hand-sketched panoramic wallpaper traces South Africa’s landscapes from the Midlands to the Cape. A palette of rich greens, deep indigos and warm ochres sits against terrazzo floors and stone-and-timber finishes. This combination is meant to evoke both sun-drenched savannahs and the stately warmth of an English country home.

Upstairs, a king-size bedroom opens onto a private balcony with views of Lion’s Head.

The marble-clad bathroom, complete with a freestanding soaking tub and aged brass detailing, offers the kind of considered quiet that makes a hotel suite feel like a genuine retreat rather than a dressed-up room.

The in-suite details are where Magugu’s attention to storytelling becomes most intimate.

Thebe Magugu’s landmark collaboration with Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel Thebe Magugu’s landmark collaboration with Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel Thebe Magugu’s landmark collaboration with Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel Thebe Magugu’s landmark collaboration with Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel

Guests are welcomed with a bespoke Thebe Magugu gown and slippers, Rituals by Thebe Magugu bath amenities and a collection of custom teas developed with the hotel’s tea sommelier, Craig Cupido. The blends move from nostalgic notes of vanilla and condensed milk to indigenous herbs including impepho and buchu, each one a collectable and edible archive of healing, heritage, and spiritual lineage.

Rotating artworks, curated by Magugu alongside contemporary African art specialist Julia Buchanan, ensure the suite functions as a living gallery, one whose visual conversation shifts with the seasons.

Culture as destination

Adjoining the suite, Magugu House in Cape Town operates as a concept store, gallery and cultural platform.

Designed to showcase limited-edition fashion, archival garments, photography, books and objects, the space will host quarterly exhibitions, monthly film screenings and salon-style conversations.

The inaugural exhibition, By Our Own Hands, launched in partnership with Southern Guild, featured works by Zanele Muholi and Zizipho Poswa alongside Magugu’s own approach to fashion as ritual practice. Rooted in the idea that making is a form of self-articulation, healing and resistance, the show frames creative ingenuity (whether in found materials, ceramic forms or woven cloth) as cultural authorship. It runs until the end of April.

Thebe Magugu’s landmark collaboration with Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel

The first film screening previewed Sonder, a documentary by Johannesburg composer and creative director Thuthuka Sibisi that explores the hidden emotional lives of Black Zulu men, examining brotherhood, desire and violence within systems shaped by apartheid.

A new benchmark for locally resonant luxury

For Mount Nelson General Manager Patrick Fisher, the collaboration represents a deepening of what the hotel has always stood for.

“True luxury is slow, thoughtful and locally resonant,” he said at the launch.

It’s also worth noting that the suite can accommodate intimate gatherings of up to four guests in the lounge and dining areas, and curated experiences extend the stay into the wider Cape Town creative scene, with access to Southern Guild, the Norval Foundation, and Zeitz MOCAA.