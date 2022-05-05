Watch: Sleep in the iconic windmill of the Moulin Rouge

Citizen Reporter

For the first time in its history, the legendary, mythical cabaret is opening its iconic windmill to a handful of very special guests for three incomparable nights.

The bedroom which has been a closely-guarded secret up to now recreates all the romanticism of the Belle Époque, inviting guests to travel back through history and time.

A total of three one-night stays at just one euro a night will be available on Airbnb, giving three lucky couples the chance to enjoy a unique experience in this celebrated cabaret where they’ll discover a world of glamour, opulence, charm and mystery.

Few people even know about the existence of the mill’s interior, which has never been open to the public.

The people working at the Moulin Rouge and Airbnb have transformed the inside from top to bottom, creating a luxurious bedroom that evokes and pays tribute to the origins of the Moulin Rouge.

The interior of the windmill has been fitted out in keeping with the spirit of the Belle Époque, giving guests the opportunity to journey back in time to the early days of cabaret.

For just one euro, they will have the chance to discover the Moulin Rouge in all its glory.

Guests will begin their stay with an exceptional behind-the-scenes tour followed by a meeting with the lead dancer before enjoying a lavish dinner in the best traditions of French gastronomy.

After taking their VIP seats, guests will marvel at the magical extravaganza Féerie as a prelude to spending a memorable night in the legendary windmill.

To mark this special occasion, Claudine Van Den Bergh, principal dancer at the Moulin Rouge, will be your Airbnb host.

“The show at the Moulin Rouge immerses spectators in the glamour and grandeur of the French music hall tradition, making them forget all about everyday life,” begins Claudine Van Den Bergh. “And the idea of escaping from it all continues when you’re surrounded by the interior decor of the famous windmill, inspired by the Belle Époque, which will take guests back in time to the very beginnings of this timeless cabaret”.

Three couples will enjoy the privilege of staying in this bedroom that will reveal its glories for three overnight stays on June 13, 20 and 27, 2022.

About the venue The Moulin Rouge in the heart of the Montmartre district is fêted above all as the cradle of the French cancan, a dance full of rhythmic and popular charm that immerses spectators in the Belle Époque.

Airbnb has worked with Jean-Claude Yon, a French historian specialising in the 19th century, to undertake an authentic renovation of the old mill, recreating the decorative and stylistic details of this celebrated period in history.

“The Belle Époque was an era when French culture and the arts flourished – and there’s no more iconic landmark from the period than the Moulin Rouge”, explains this expert in the cultural and social history of 19th century France. “This secret room inside the cabaret’s famed windmill has been designed to take

guests on an authentic journey through time so they can rediscover the French capital of art and pleasure.”

The windmill was erected in 1889 as a tribute to Montmartre’s rural origins before being rebuilt three decades later after a fire. The windmill has never been open to the public throughout its colourful history… until today, when visitors will go back in time to explore: A grand bedroom sprinkled with furniture and items typical of the 19th century, glamorous Belle Époque accessories, perfumes and impassioned letters addressed to the dancers… A private roof terrace adorned with a pagoda and swing – the ideal setting for an after-show cocktail!

About the stay From the moment guests arrive, they will be invited to take part in a carefully-orchestrated evening where they will embrace all the grandeur of the illustrious cabaret. The highlights of the stay will include:

A private tour of the Moulin Rouge: its history, costume workshops and behind the scenes.

A romantic aperitif on the rooftop terrace of the Moulin, followed by dinner on the theme of the Belle Époque prepared by chef Arnaud Demerville. The next day, a typical Parisian breakfast will await guests on waking.

Attend the Féerie show in VIP seats at the Moulin Rouge: a fantastic world of feathers, razzledazzle, beauty and talent in the great tradition of the French music hall.

A meeting with principal dancer and Airbnb host, Claudine Van Den Bergh, in her dressing room and photos on stage with the performers appearing in the show.

And, of course, a night to remember inside the famous windmill.

Inside of the bedroom in the windmill of the Moulin Rouge © Daniel Alexander Harris

Guests will be able to book one of the three individual stays on June 13, 20 and 27 from May 17 at 7 p.m. on airbnb.com/moulinrouge.

Moulin Rouge: Created in 1889 and immortalised in the work of Toulouse-Lautrec, the Moulin Rouge is celebrating its 133rd anniversary this year. The troupe of 60 artists performs twice a night in Féerie, a fantastic show in the tradition of the French music hall with 1,000 costumes adorned with feathers, rhinestones and sequins, not to mention sumptuous sets in shimmering colours and the celebrated French cancan.

It’s an exceptional performance that welcomes over 600,000 spectators from across the globe every year! An unmissable visit, in other words, during your stay in the French capital.

There are three individual one-night stays up for grabs – with up to two guests permitted per night – on June 13, 20 and 27. Bookings can be made from Tuesday, May 17, at airbnb.com/moulinrouge.