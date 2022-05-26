REVEALED: Top 10 trending wedding destinations for 2022

Citizen Reporter

If you are planning on tying the knot soon and are still looking for a venue to say your ‘I dos’, you might find some inspiration from this year’s top trending wedding destinations.

Year-on-year Google searches revealed that sunny South Africa is joint in second position with Italy as one of the top trending wedding destinations for 2022.

According to the research, conducted by UK-based price comparison website, www.money.co.uk, the top trending wedding destination is Zimbabwe which has seen a 56% increase in searches, followed by Italy and South Africa – both with a 40% increase in searches.

ALSO SEE: Seychelles – a lush, tropical paradise hidden in the Indian Ocean

Top 10 trending wedding destinations for 2022:

Zimbabwe

With so much on offer, it is a destination that can fulfil any couple’s vision for their big day. Whether the soon-to-be-married pair want to tie the knot at a safari lodge to chance to get elephants in the background of their wedding pictures or they want the stunning views of the banks of Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe ticks a lot of boxes.

Italy

A stunning villa with views of the rolling hills of Tuscany to the breathtaking architecture of Rome, Italy, oozes romance from every angle.

South Africa

From the beautiful Cape Winelands, to the bush, the Drakensberg and white sandy beaches of KwaZulu-Natal, wedding venues in South Africa are abound with endless options for couples to choose from.

Portugal

Thanks to warm weather and being surrounded by the clear blue seas of the Mediterranean, Portugal has become a popular wedding destination offering a host of luxury venues.

Kenya

Kenya’s tranquil setting surrounded by the sounds of the bush is so romantic that even Prince William chose it as the location to propose to the now Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Thailand

It is hard to imagine a more beautiful setting than the many gorgeous beaches in Thailand.

Jamaica

It’s not just stunning beaches with Insta-worthy sunsets in Jamaica, you can also opt for ceremonies in the verdant mountains or around the glittering waterfalls.

Morocco

Tie the knot in the foothills of the Atlas mountains at the Marrakech retreat or at The Capaldi, which has a rooftop terrace with expansive views of the surrounding olive groves.

Brazil

What can be more romantic than exchanging vows on the edge of a sparkling emerald sea? The Ponta dos Ganchos Exclusive Resort has a private peninsula you can book for your special day.

Mexico

If you want to get married in a place where many A-listers have tied the knot, then Mexico is a good place to start. Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson chose to get wed in Cabo (formally known as Los Cabos) because it beautifully captures both the panoramic desert landscapes and turquoise waters.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers.