Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding [PICS]

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot on Frida, 27 June 2025. Picture: Instagram/@laurensanchezbezos

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez have tied the knot in a lavish, star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy.

The pair got engaged in 2023, four years after going public with their relationship in 2019.

Bezos and Sánchez exchanged vows last Friday on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

The pair’s VIP guest list included the Kardashians, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Oprah Winfrey, to name just a few.

Sánchez took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek inside her special day.

“Not just a gown, a piece of poetry,” she wrote, captioning her wedding pictures on Instagram.

The award-winning journalist said ‘I do’ in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Jeff Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott

Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott, whom he divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

The businessman shares three sons and one daughter with Scott.

Bezos announced their divorce in 2019, saying they would continue to be friends.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead—as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures.

“Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends,” he wrote.

