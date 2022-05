I recently went on holiday and barely reached for my wallet. This was a wonderful development considering how concerned I was about buying foreign currency ahead of my trip to the Maldives in order to be able to make transactions. Not having to constantly convert currencies and count my coins wasn’t only a welcoming experience because of how the South African Rand is performing against the US Dollar, but because it also allowed me to fully get into holiday mode and put a pin in worrying about the little details of everyday life. It also fully allowed me to take...

No matter what kind of traveller you are, you may not want to experience travel any other way after visiting the Maldives the Priority Escapes way.

Dhigali is a modern, upscale resort located on a slender coral cay surrounded by a crystal-clear lagoon in the Raa Atoll. The premium all-Inclusive resort is a 45-minute seaplane flight away from Maldives’ Malé Airport.

Beach villa patio | Picture: Supplied

The resort is home to a stunning variety of villas and overwater bungalows that either offer direct access into the ocean of the surrounding lagoon – perfect for leisurely swims throughout the day – or access to the pristine beaches, which form the perfect backdrop for a relaxing afternoon spent passing the time however you wish.

I don’t know about you, but I love a good hotel bathroom and the bathrooms at Dhigali are exquisite.

Upon opening the door to your outdoor-indoor bathroom in the beach villas, you’re met by a gorgeous tub placed right in the centre of the room overlooking an outdoor shower framed by plants.

Beach villa bathroom at Dhigali, Maldives | Picture: Supplied

The bathtub is flanked by an enclosed toilet and shower and is situated in front of a wall-to-wall mirror.

I enjoyed the most luxurious late night bath after a spectacular dinner at Battuta – the resort’s signature restaurant.

Outdoor bathroom at Dhigali, Maldives | Picture: Supplied

As simple as the activity of taking a bath sounds, it is one of the most relaxing experiences I had during my stay. The bath was the perfect pre-curosor for a great night’s sleep that lead into a busy day the following day.

A day that began with a thrilling glass-bottom boat ride along the coral reef that surrounds the island resort and it is the best way – apart from snorkeling – to view aquatic life that surrounds the island.

The excursion and snorkeling are among some of the activities offered by the resort for people who wish to do more than lounge about on holiday.

While staying at Dhigali, you can also go scuba diving, go on a dolphin cruise and participate in a number of non-motorised water sports. For those looking for a more relaxed stay, there are cultural music programs, fitness activities and yoga available.

Travellers with small children can make use of the resort’s kids club, which is set up like a daycare centre.

The kids club has different activities scheduled for each day of the week and also has a well-equipped playground to ensure a great time for the little ones.

The resort also boasts a stunning, secluded spa and a gorgeous bar that offers unparalleled views of the sunset accompanied by some great music played by the resort’s in-house DJ.

Despite all the aforementioned, that’s not even the best part.

Of all the resorts I was able to stay at on my trip, Dhigali was, by far, the most innovative with an app that allows guests to book dinners and activities, discover more about the island as well as its amenities and track the island’s buggies in real-time in order to plan their way around the Island.

Another one of the fantastic things about the resort is their recently introduced premium all-inclusive package which allows guests to enjoy wine, spirits and dining choices in all the resort’s restaurants and bars – including the minibar – without having to reach for their wallets as the cost is covered in the booking.

Haali Bar | Picture: Supplied

Perhaps the only time you’d need your wallet is when tipping the island’s servers and wait staff for their impeccable and friendly service.

The all-inclusive package truly ensures for an experience that is as fun and stress-free as possible and at this stage, I honestly have no complaints about my stay other than the fact that it felt too short to fully enjoy all the resort has to offer.

In fact, the only problem I can think of stems from the fact that people who enjoy experiencing the true nature of a new location may not get the full experience of getting to know the locals and seeing how they live.

Dinner at Battuta

Battuta restaurant | Picture: Supplied

Named after Ibn Battuta, hailed by Dhigali resort as one of the greatest travellers of the 14th century, the restaurant has created an interesting (and delicious) reinterpretation of his journey.

The Battuta menu, therefore, features dishes from North Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia which are flavourful, delicious and well-prepared. Although I got to try most of what they have on offer through a tasting menu, you would definitely need more than one visit to Battuta to try them all in order to determine your favourite.

Nestled at the centre of the island, Battuta’s aesthetic has touches of both Middle Eastern and south-east Asian design and this gives the restaurant a distinct look from the property’s other restaurants, Jade, Capers and Faru.

How much would a trip like this cost?

At the time of writing, Priority Escapes had a deal priced at R 47,898 per person sharing, down from R 66,300 for an all-inclusive seven-night stay.

However, the deal is only available for a limited time. There are also different deals available to suit every budget.

