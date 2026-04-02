Tshwane buses resume full operations after fuel crisis leaves commuters stranded

Tshwane's city bus service had to drastically cut back on routes after its diesel supplies from the fuel depot dried up.

Commuters in the City of Tshwane are relieved that bus services have resumed full operations after some routes were suspended due to fuel shortages.

The disruptions left many commuters stranded and forced them to rely on other, more expensive modes of transport to get to work.

Tshwane’s city bus service had to drastically cut back on routes after its diesel supplies from the fuel depot dried up.

Fuel delivered

The city’s transport department said fuel has been successfully delivered to all bus depots, and operations are returning to normal.

“We are pleased to inform all commuters that the fuel supply challenges previously affecting Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) have been resolved,” MMC for Roads and Transport, Tlangi Mogale, said.

“As a result, full bus services will resume, and all scheduled routes will operate as per the standard timetable.

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Apology

Mogale apologised to all commuters for the inconvenience and disruption caused by the temporary suspension of services.

“We understand the impact this has had on daily travel arrangements and appreciate the patience and understanding demonstrated during this period.

“Measures are being put in place to strengthen supply chain reliability and prevent similar occurrences in the future,” Mogale said.

Mogale encouraged to continue using Tshwane Bus Services with confidence as “we restore full operations.”

Paraffin shocker

Meanwhile, as motorists breathe a sigh of relief with the government cushioning petrol and diesel users through a temporary fuel levy reduction, the same cannot be said for paraffin users in the country.

Illuminating paraffin now costs R11.67 more per litre, while the price of LP gas increased by 57 cents per kg countrywide, except in the Western Cape, where it increased by R1.08 per kg.

Impact

The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) has expressed serious concern at the steep increase in the price of illuminating paraffin.

“While the government has moved to cushion petrol and diesel users through a temporary fuel levy reduction, no equivalent relief has been extended to paraffin beyond the standard price regulation mechanism. This means poor households that rely on paraffin remain fully exposed to these increases.

“This is deeply concerning. An increase of R11.67 per litre at the wholesale level and an R15.60 per litre increase in the regulated maximum retail price is not just steep but punitive. It targets households that have no alternatives and no cushion,” Fedusa said.

For many working-class and poor households, paraffin is not a discretionary cost. It is used for cooking, heating, and lighting.

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