Head to Wine Town Stellenbosch 2022 for an experience of a lifetime

Jim Freeman

If you have a couple of leave days accruing, you could do far worse than head to the Western Cape from 4 – 9 August when Stellenbosch showcases the best it has to offer in wine, food and hospitality.

Wine Town Stellenbosch 2022 is best explained as a post-pandemic revival of the town’s historic annual wine festival much expanded to give visitors a broader experience of City of Oaks’ tourist attractions.

The event is a joint initiative between Stellenbosch Wine Routes (representing more than 100 farms, estates and cooperatives) and the Visit Stellenbosch destination marketing organisation connecting all aspects of local tourism.

The inaugural Wine Town Stellenbosch took place last year as a series of smaller events staged at different times and places to take Covid restrictions into account.

With event attendance limitations lifted, the organisers decided to consolidate these into a six-day all-encompassing overarching festival.

It retains, however, its decentralised format with individual events hosted around the town and on wine farms.

“Wine Town Stellenbosch features a diverse series of events and experiences designed to offer something for everyone,” say the organisers.

“Among them are live music performances, farm walks, inspired meals, and tutored tastings – from formal to informal occasions – all featuring top wines as the main attraction.

“Oenophiles will get their fill not only at in-depth tastings with winemakers but also through events aimed at highlighting particular aspects of local wines, such as cultivar excellence or age of vineyards.”

Organisations participating this year include the Pinotage and Chenin Blanc Associations, while the popular Stellenbosch Cabernet walk-around tasting at Ernie Els Wines returns.

Ernie Els Wines. Picture: Jim Freeman

At the heart of Wine Town Stellenbosch is the eponymous wine festival that takes place in the town hall on Friday and Saturday 5 and 6 August.

More than 200 wines will be presented by over 30 participating wineries, with curated tastings focussing on special varieties and vintages.

(I attended my first Stellenbosch Wine Festival on 3 June 1995, little knowing that the piece of history I was about to watch would become a common occurrence nearly 30 years later.

It was the night the Springboks took on Canada for the infamous “Battle of Boet Erasmus” in Port Elizabeth during Rugby World Cup 1995 and the lights went out just before the ill-tempered game was due to kick off.)

Stalls will offer tastings from 4-8pm on Friday and 2-6pm on Saturday. Participating wineries include Spier, Alto, Neethlingshof, Middelvlei, Hidden Valley, Morgenster, Lanzerac, Villiera, Remhoogte, Groenland, Boschkloof, Peter Falke, Hartenberg, Cavalli, Kaapzicht and Zevenwa as well as new wine route members Weltevreden Estate/Bertha Wines and Compagniesdrift.

Food prepared by renowned Stellenbosch and TV chef Bertus Basson will be available. Visitors keen to experience wines on the farms they’re made will be spoiled for choice.

Nicola-Jane. Picture: Jim Freeman

Associated highlights include a winemaker’s lunch at Bottelary Hills, the Oppieplaas festival at Lanzerac, Spier’s wine-blending experience and live music at Neethlingshof.

Local restaurants will run promotions during the festival. Among them are Clos Malverne, Peter Falke Wines, Middelvlei, Stellenbosch Kitchen, Helena’s Restaurant at Coopmanhuijs Bou[1]tique Hotel, Jonkershuis 1817 at Weltevreden Estate and Taphuis at Lanzerac.

Special deals will also be available for visitors wanting to make a long weekend of the occasion.

Consider staying at, among others, Clos Malverne, Coopmanhuijs, Stellenbosch Hotel, Rivierbos, Weltevreden Estate Farm Stay Accommodation andLanzerac.

A 10km fun run and alternative 10km walk on the Saturday gives participants the chance to closely examine Stellenbosch’s architecture and riverine habitats.

Registration takes place at 7am at the Stellenbosch Town Hall with starts at 8am and 8.30am. Entry for the walk is R110 pp and R140 pp for the run.

For more information, please visit www.winetown.wineroute.co.za.

