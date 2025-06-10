Former Stellenbosch mayor Nyaniso Jindela shot dead

Jindela was shot dead on Monday night.

Nyaniso Jindela, the former mayor of Stellenbosch in the Western Cape, has been shot and killed.

It is understood that Jindela was shot dead on Monday evening.

Shooting

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told The Citizen on Tuesday that police are investigating the shooting.

“Stellenbosch police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident on Monday evening, 9 June 2025, at about 20:00, in Vineyard Street, Kayamandi, in which a 59-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.

“Police members attended to the crime scene, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his throat. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” Twigg said.

Twigg has urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySaps anonymously.

Municipality shocked

In a statement, Stellenbosch Municipality said it is shocked by Jindela’s murder.

“Mr Jindela was a former councillor who served the community with distinction, including in the role of deputy mayor. The incident is currently under investigation by the South African Police Service (Saps) and the municipality will fully support Saps by providing any information they may require.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr Jindela’s family and loved ones during this horrific time,” the municipality said.

Arrest

Jindela, his wife Unathi and three others were arrested in 2021 in connection with the murder of 56-year-old Cameron Mcako, a former Stellenbosch deputy mayor.

Mcako was shot outside his Kayamandi tavern on 1 November 2019, in what the police believed was a politically motivated murder.

The accused face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

Jindela was elected unopposed as the new executive deputy mayor of Stellenbosch in November 2020.

