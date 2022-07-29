Standard Bank airport lounge brings restaurant quality service

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Frequent travellers are currently in their prime as the tourism industry continues to boom in recent months, meaning busier airports.

Travelling in style and comfort has become important for many people including spending more time at the airport to not only avoid traffic but to continue work or meet people before their departure.

Consumers are wanting more leisure and accessibility at airports and the solution is airport lounges that offer premium services.

Financial bank companies have opened a few airport lounges across the country and have become hot commodities for their wealth, investment and private clients.

Standard Bank Library Lounge recently reopened its library lounge at OR Tambo International Airport about a month ago after closing in September 2021.

Their competitors, First National Bank (FNB) and Bidvest Bank, have their lounges respectively which are also exclusively open for private clients.

Standard Bank Library Lounge. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Standard Bank Library Lounge feels its culinary experience sets them apart from competitors who offer deli-style grab-and-go food and drinks.

From its name, they do have a bookshelf. The lounge is small, however, it’s spacious and has remarkable artwork, and a natural and modern interior.

WATCH: Standard Bank Library Lounge at OR Tambo

Not like other airport lounges, Standard Bank Library Lounge is not necessarily a buffet or has already made meals. They do have fresh bakes, fruits, crackers, nuts and dried fruits if you looking for something quick.

What surprised us during our visit was the restaurant quality and feel of the space. There are freshly made meals straight out of the kitchen. It would be best to sit down and enjoy the meal rather than rush the process.

Standard Bank Library Lounge recently reopened. Picture: Supplied

The ambience of the kitchen is just like any restaurant. The menus are separated between breakfast and a joint lunch and dinner menu.

The menus do cater for vegetarians and vegans.

The breakfast menu has your traditional items such as English breakfast, salmon benedict, a build-on omelette and, of course, toasted sandwiches. They also offer a bread of your choice, choices between white, seeded, gluten-free and rye.

Picking something different on the menu, the shakshuka is a mildly spiced tomato salsa with peppers, aubergine and poached egg.

It was served with red pesto hummus and flatbread. The flatbread was fresh, fluffy and crispy, honestly, it was divine. It beautifully soaked up the shakshuka, which needed more seasoning to balance out the tomato flavour. It is very filling and satisfying.

Open avocado toast with a poached egg. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

For healthier meals try out their vegan wheat-free granola and open avocado rye on toast with a poached egg. They do have fresh coffee and will even make a plan for your daily smoothie despite it not being on the menu. Service you would expect for exclusive access and visible waiters at every angle.