Yoga with Virginia: ‘Holistic’ yoga with a pristine view

Since the Covid pandemic there has been a rise in yoga/wellness practices. With people cooped up due to the lockdown, taking part in home workouts was the only way to keep sane.

The increased awareness around wellness resulted in people becoming interested in being yoga practitioners across the world, and this trend has continued. Now, yogis get to enjoy not only wellness but rather wellness with a ‘view’ as retreats are now held at plush resorts.

This is the same with yoga and experienced wellness practitioner, Virginia Burger, who is set to launch a luxurious yoga and safari retreat with Amakhosi Safari Lodge in September.

The holistic programme for South African yogis will be launched from 8-11 September. Another retreat will be held in October, for those who missed the first event.

Known for its pristine wilderness and home to the big five, the Amakhosi Safari Lodge situated in the Amakhosi Private Game Reserve, accommodates guests in opulently-furnished suites with floor-to-ceiling, panoramic views of the Mkuze River.

Travellers at the yoga retreat can enjoy the elegant Amakhosi River Spa, a boutique Africology spa managed by fully trained, on-site body, skin and beauty therapists.

“More than ever, people need to find the time to get away and take care of themselves. That’s why we’re so excited to partner with Virginia on this offering; to give weary souls the room to breathe, while the staff at Amakhosi take care of their every comfort. Yoga, wilderness and superlative luxury – it’s the perfect blend,” said Amakhosi lodge manager Sonja Wentzel.

Healing and holistic – Yoga with Virginia

Spanning three days at the sumptuous lodge, yogis can expect to take part in Yin and Hatha Yoga sessions. Followed by meditation in the bush and breathing techniques.

The retreat will incorporate Amakhosi’s unique oil blends and medicinal products into the Yin practice, sourced from the Amakhosi River Spa.

“We’re looking forward to hosting a restorative yoga programme, surrounded by the best of both worlds of unsurpassed luxury and unimaginable wilderness. It’s going to be an authentic, grounding experience,” Virginia said.

The package

Valued at R5 000 per person per night (sharing), this all-inclusive retreat is available for only R3,900 per person per night, on a sharing basis.

It includes:

Lavish accommodation in an Amakhosi River Suite (king or twin)

Brunch, high tea and dinner

Two game drives, daily

Two Yin and Hatha Yoga sessions, daily (beginner to intermediate)

The package excludes:

Travel to and from the lodge

Additional activities not included in the full rate

Beverages

Curio store purchases

Conservation fees

Additional spa treatments or products that do not form part of the yoga programme

Why wellness retreats are beneficial

Wellness retreats are beneficial for various reasons. Travellers get to spend time away from home and their daily routine, and get to shift to a healthier and more conscious way of life.

Meanwhile, the British motorhome rental company Camptoo revealed that wellness, activity and camping retreats have seen a massive increase.

According to the research, demand for wellness retreats had seen a huge spike with a 1,605% increase in the last five years – including an 81% increase in 2020.

This is expected to increase throughout the years.

