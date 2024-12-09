A Sunday of serenity: Yoga and nature after the Corona Sunsets Summer Tour

We were treated to a tranquil Sunday experience that nourished both mind and body.

In today’s fast-paced world, where endless to-do lists and tight schedules dominate, many of us forget to prioritise our mental well-being.

The constant hustle often leaves little time to recharge, leading to stress and burnout. However, simple, mindful practices such as yoga and connecting with nature can offer a much-needed boost to mental health.

‘Reignited my love for music festivals’

The party started hours before when guests embarked on an unforgettable journey starting at the charming Farmhouse 58, after being transported from The Pivot Hotel in Montecasinon.

The day began poolside with refreshing Coronas, setting the tone for a day of excitement and relaxation.

By lunchtime, excited festival-goers were shuttled to Nirox Sculpture Park, an outdoor gallery with stunning natural surroundings.

Top performers including Shekhinah, Manana, Langa Mavuso, DJ Bob and Bilal Da DJ brought the Mandala Stage to life.

Each performer contributed energy, but Shekhinah’s performance and Langa Mavuso’s moving songs were particularly noteworthy.

“This has reignited my love for music festivals. The thoughtful organisation, intimate atmosphere, and connection to nature made this a standout experience. Shekhinah’s live performance and the breathtaking venue were unforgettable,” one attendee said.

‘Being closer to nature’

Speaking to The Citizen, Manana shared his philosophy on staying authentic to his artistic vision.

“I trust that people will appreciate what I’ve got to say. It’s about the journey and staying true to yourself.”

Meanwhile, Shekhinah praised the event’s connection to its audience.

“Corona Sunsets Fest brings the right people together. Being closer to nature here makes everything feel more connected and meaningful.”

The atmosphere was infectious — a mix of vibrant music, breathtaking surroundings, and an audience that radiated joy.

“The vibe is amazing. Nirox is beautiful, and the mix of people, drinks, and fashion is incredible. This is active relaxation at its best,” said another attendee at the festival.

Unwinding in Nature’s Embrace

Courtesy of Corona, a group of media representatives embarked on a guided nature walk through the picturesque landscapes of Krugersdorp.

The walk led to a serene mini-waterfall, where the group paused to soak in the beauty of the surroundings. Some dipped their feet into the cool water, while others took a refreshing swim, fully immersing themselves in the calming embrace of nature.

During the guided nature walk. Picture: Lineo Lesemane

The adventure didn’t end there. After the walk, yoga mats awaited participants for a rejuvenating session led by yoga instructor Jeanae Dumas.

With the soothing sounds of Bongeziwe Mabandla‘s music playing in the background, we stretched, breathed, and embraced the serenity of the moment – a perfect conclusion to a weekend of vibrant celebration and mindful relaxation.

Replenishing energy through nature for mental wellness

Speaking to The Citizen, Jeanae emphasised the importance of prioritising mental health, especially during the often-hectic festive season.

“My recommendation is to start with a gratitude practice because we can so easily get swept up in a stress cycle,” she explained.

“When we’re in that cycle, we’re disconnected from what we have and focused on what isn’t working. Whether it’s taking a few minutes before bed to name things you’re grateful for—people, moments in the day—or starting your morning with simple acknowledgements like, ‘I’m grateful I woke up, I’m grateful for the people around me, or I’m grateful for the lights I can switch on.’ These small practices can signal to the brain and have a hugely positive impact.”

Jeanae also highlighted the value of intentionally stepping away from life’s busyness to connect with nature.

“Every time we consciously choose to switch channels—whether it’s through nature, yoga, or pausing to reset—we replenish our energy.

“Nature is energy, and we are energetic beings. Sometimes we need high energy, but it’s not sustainable. Taking time to reset helps us keep going, benefiting us physically, emotionally, and mentally.”

