SA Tourism bounces back with ‘hope on the horizon’

Minister of Tourism, Lindiwe Sisulu, earlier today announced that the country was doing well after lockdown and has recovered.

She said that South Africa has poised a tremendous bounce back and positive growth as a sector. “Our mood is buoyant because we know the resilient nature of our people who drive the tourism industry.”

Domestic performance

Minister Sisulu stated that the biggest driver of domestic travel in the first six months of 2022 was the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

She announced that in the first quarter of 2021, South Africa was on adjusted alert level 3, with the closure of beaches including other restrictions which impacted the movement and gathering of people.

“The ease and removal of travel bans have released a pent-up demand for travel locally and across Provinces, to beaches and the mountains, connecting with family and friends, and socialising.

“Between January and June 2022, 15,2 million domestic trips were taken. Furthermore, the share of holiday trips has increased by 23,8% compared with thesame period in 2021,” she said.

On average South Africans spend R 2,850 on their domestic trips.

International Performance

The minister said international arrivals are still 54% below 2019 levels, yet, there has been a steady improvement from January to June 2022. In the first half of the year, Europe was the best performing region, despite security concerns mounting due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Americas are the second-best performing region, this market is slowly making its way back to pre-pandemic levels, performing at minus 40% below 2019 levels.

Recovery in Asia and the Pacific is much slower, due to border closures and strict travel policies.

The total arrivals for January to June 2022 were 2,285,746 and this was a 147% increase from January to June of 2021.

In August, forward bookings increased by 328% (85,960). Between August to October, there was an impressive 287% (187,667) increase in bookings. For August to January 2023, there was a 227% (294,220) increase in bookings.

“This is a new emerging trend, as we are seeing that international tourists are now booking further in advance for their future travel,” the minister said.

Airlift – Global seat capacity on the rise

“We are also seeing a steady increase in global seat capacity – Air capacity makes up just 61% of the 2019 levels, with Airlink as the largest airline, which has seen fares up 7%,” Minister Sisulu shared.

Only Qatar saw prices dip below pre-pandemic levels and below 2021 among the top airlines.

On international routes 75% of seat capacity in South Africa is on the Johannesburg routes. Seat capacity on the routes to Johannesburg grew 71% over 2021 – Qatar is the largest source route.

Hope on the horizon

The minister said that the numbers presented showed unequivocally that there is renewed hope on the horizon.

“Our visitors are responding positively to our call to come to South Africa and ‘Live Again’,” she said. She added that political stability, safety and robust institutions supporting the democracy are critical to industries such as tourism.

“As a country, we are miles ahead. We routinely hold free and fair elections every five years. And our democratic institutions are robust. Not only are we open for business, but we offer a uniquely South African experience – our beautiful landscapes and beaches, our world heritage sites and our warm generous people. Moreover, the tourist numbers reaffirm faith in our unique tourism products,” she concluded.