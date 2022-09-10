WATCH: Five fun things to do in the Free State

Sandisiwe Mbhele

As travel week draws to a close, South Africans have always complained about the tourism costs locally being too expensive however there are many spots one can head off to and Free State, Parys should be on the list.

Travel week ends on 11 September, a ‘Black Friday’ bonza for travel enthusiasts as specials and discounts will be up to 50% at various tourism locations across the country a partnership with Sho’t Left and SA Tourism.

People can book now and travel later.

We got to experience some of these gems in the Free State during a trip to Parys.

First documenting our skydiving experience, there were plenty of other places and things to do we enjoyed in the province.

NOW READ: WATCH: We jumped 11 000 feet in Parys, Free State

Five things to do in Free State, Parys

The Garden Boutique and Eatery

This lush new restaurant in Parys has been open since 2020 and is about good hearty food with soul.

The establishment’s exterior and interior match its name, the inspiration is clear, with lots of greenery, a rustic feel, homey and a comfortable space.

Owner, Chrisna van de Merwe says they had no experience in the restaurant business with just their trained chef the only one with experience.

The majority-female staff, The Garden Boutique and Eatery employees are about 28 people. The menu is vast, about 11 pages long, Chrisna said they wanted to cater for everyone. Expect hearty curries, grills, fish, a breakfast menu, their signature charcoal bread and dessert. Every bite of their carrot cheesecake was worth the extra calories on a road trip.

Ponte De Val

Ponte De Val is about an hour’s drive from central Johannesburg. It has become over the years the place to be for Joburgers for a road trip, sundowners and enjoying the fun activities at the wine estate.

The estate is massive which is why you can do a local bike ride, have a picnic, or a boat cruise, or spa, and it plays as a wedding venue and as a hotel.

Pont De Val has it all.

The picnic experience is enjoyable and pick a spot close to the dam to watch the sunset. The picnic boxes are available when making a booking.

Parys Skydiving

To fly or to not fly.

Even though jumping off a small aeroplane is a terrifying thought for some people, it’s something that should be added to your bucket list.

Taking the 11,000 feet jump at Skydive, Parys and it’s a moment we would highly recommend. Once you are on board the cold air sweeps the aircraft as you get closer, and the nervous and anxiety levels will increase massively.

ALSO READ: Now is the time, take advantage of SA’s Tourism ‘Black Friday’

If you still feel this is a no for you, tandem masters need at least a minimum of 1000 jumps to be even considered for tandem. The industry takes safety very seriously.

Koepel zip line

Nestle in heart of Vredefort Dome World Heritage Site, Koepel Zip Line is a dual zip line that spans across the hills of the dome with a 600m slide to each side.

The rocky journey to the top is worth it, the views are breathtaking.

Hot air ballooning in Parys

We are a bit disappointed about this one because mother nature stopped our plans to hot air balloon over Parys and the Vaal River.

The wind conditions on the day made it difficult and unsafe however despite this, doing this in the Free State is worth the effort. Because it is an early morning start, 6 o’clock on the dot.

It is expected you will see the best in views the province has to offer.