Best family adventure guide in South Africa for this long weekend

You don’t need to travel far or spend a lot of money to make the most of this long weekend.

This long weekend, as South Africa celebrates Human Rights Day, it’s the perfect time to explore new places and have some fun with your family.

Whether you’re looking for a quick city getaway, a scenic road trip, or some exciting activities, you don’t need to travel far or spend a lot of money to make the most of the weekend.

Here are some of the best adventures to enjoy this long weekend

Gauteng

Mix nature and relaxation at Thabametsi Farm in Magaliesburg. This peaceful farm is ideal for family camping, fishing, and horse riding. In the evening, enjoy a braai and some toasted marshmallows under the stars.

The next morning, go for a sunrise hike at the Rustig Hiking Trail, where you can enjoy stunning views of the Magaliesburg mountains.

Western Cape

If you are in the Western Cape, start your long weekend with a moderate sunrise hike up Lion’s Head. This trail is suitable for beginners and offers breathtaking views of Cape Town.

Alternatively, take a drive to Miller’s Point Tidal Pool, just outside Simon’s Town. This peaceful spot is perfect for swimming and relaxing by the water, with grassy areas to lounge and braai facilities for a full day of fun.

The following day, head to Cherry Glamping in Elgin, where you can stay in eco-friendly luxury tents surrounded by nature. Explore the trails, enjoy a fire in the evening, and finish the trip with a tasty breakfast at Peregrine Farm Stall.

KwaZulu-Natal

If you love history and the outdoors, the Midlands Meander in KwaZulu-Natal is a perfect choice. You can visit the Nelson Mandela Capture Site & Museum to learn more about South Africa’s history.

For some family fun, stop at Piggly Wiggly, where you can try activities like candle-making, zip-lining, and mini-golf. In the evening, relax at a cosy farm stay or lodge in the Midlands for a peaceful night.

If you’re in the mood for a beach day, head to Salt Rock Beach for swimming and sunbathing, then visit Flag Animal Farm for an interactive experience with animals. Finish the day with a delicious meal at Fiamma Grill in Ballito.

