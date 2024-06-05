Addo Elephant Park goes green unveiling eco-friendly initiatives

Addo Elephant National Park adopts green energy measures ahead of World Environment Day. Solar projects aim to reduce environmental impact.

An elephant crosses a road at Addo Elephant National Park in the Eastern Cape region of South Africa, near Port Elizabeth, on July 9,2010..AFP PHOTO/ Rodrigo ARANGUA (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP)

As part of implementing its green energy strategy, Addo Elephant National Park, South Africa’s third largest wild animal reserve, yesterday announced measures to reduce its impact on the environment – ahead of the World Environmental Day (WED) today.

In line with the UN Environment Programme, the WED, which is marked annually, has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach.

Solar projects installed

SA National Parks spokesperson JP Louw said the organisation had recently installed various solar projects throughout the park.

These have included a biofiltration system – recycling up to 80% of the camp’s grey water.

“The park’s 17 largest boreholes have been converted from diesel generators to solar. These boreholes supply drinking water to animals at waterholes and also service a number of staff homes across most of Addo’s 160 000 hectares,” he said.

“The diesel generators were noisy, emitted carbon and were labour and fuel intensive. The new solar systems are quiet, clean and require minimal maintenance.

Funding just under R2m

“The project funding of just under R2 million came from Animal Survival International, an animal welfare organisation based in the United Kingdom.

“An additional 20 hybrid solar systems, dotted throughout the park, provide power to the anti-poaching unit staff accommodation and a law enforcement fusion centre.”

Another R15 million solar project has kicked off, which will see the main camp – the main hub of the park with the most accommodation units, staff housing and where most activities, going off-grid by the end of next year.