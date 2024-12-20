Enjoy Mother City like a local

Far be it from we mere in woners of the Western Cape to tell holidaymakers from the northern provinces how to enjoy their end-of-year vacation around the Mother City, but here are a few suggestions on how to get the best of it without being swamped by your year-round neighbours.

Silvermine Dam

A mere R42 gets you access for a whole day to the most exclusive and spectacular family as well as pet-friendly swimming hideaway in Cape Town if not all of South Africa.

The water is fresh and clean (albeit discoloured by fynbos tannins) and warm compared to the Atlantic Ocean.

There is plenty of shade, so pack for a picnic. Braais are allowed only at those times of the year when the risk of veld fires is reduced.

There’s not a lot of parking – which means the place is rarely over-crowded – so it pays to get there early.

Silvermine falls within the Table Mountain National Park (www. sanparks.org) and is located at the top of Ou Kaapse Weg between Westlake and Noordhoek in Cape Town’s “deep south”.

There are plenty of good hikes requiring varying degrees of fitness.

Silvermine Dam. Picture: Jim Freeman

Admiral’s Waterfall and Simon’s Town

So secret that even many longtime Simon’s Town residents are unaware of it, the 3km walk to Admiral’s Waterfall requires little exertion and offers magnificent views over False Bay, including the naval base and yacht basin.

There’s a lovely secluded pool at the end and a narrow grotto in which is the actual waterfall.

Park your vehicle at the end of Barnard Street in Mount Pleasant. A walk down Main Road in Simon’s Town is always fascinating and you’ll not encounter the crowds you would in Kalk Bay.

Make a point of popping in at The Sweetest Thing Pattiserie for a pastry, cake or home-baked pie.

Simon’s Town. Picture: Jim Freeman

Cosy Bay

This is another gem where you and your coterie need to arrive early in the day if you want to get a spot.

It’s a tiny public beach below Victoria Drive at Oudekraal (between Camps Bay and Llandudno) reached by a flight of steps from the parking lot.

There are trees for shade and boulders enclose the inlet making for sheltered and safe bathing.

Cosy Bay’s small size makes it an ideal spot to take young children who require a watchful eye. Perfect for picnics, it’s also a popular place for watching the sun go down.

Like all public beaches in the Western Cape, alcohol is not allowed.

Cosy Bay. Picture: Jim Freeman

Boerebraai at Middelvlei

Further afield, in Stellenbosch, century-old Middelvlei (www.middelvlei.co.za) is the only one of the Western Cape’s nearly 600 wine estates to offer a traditional braaivleis.

At R290 a head, you get a potbread starter with smoked snoek paté and jam; main course compromising wors, a chop and chicken sosatie accompanied by a braaibroodjie, two salads and pumpkin fritters.

Low carb and vegetarian options are available and, for carnivores with a healthy appetite, more meat can be ordered. Middelvlei is situated pretty much in the heart of Stellenbosch and its wines, especially pinotage and the summery cinsault rosé, make perfect pairing partners.

The tasting room has a full licence, so beer drinkers and lovers of other tippless can also have their thirsts slaked.

There is a real farmyard feel, which makes Middelvlei very family friendly. Open every day but booking is essential.

Boerebraai at Middelvlei. Picture: Jim Freeman

Vitoria and Alfred Waterfront

If you have to follow the crowds to the V&A Waterfront (it attracts about 25 million visitors a year), you might as well make the experience as enjoyable as possible by checking out the Time Out Market (www.timeout.com) in the Old Power Station on Dock Road.

From burgers and steaks to sushi and ramen, the Time Out Market is where a number of top South African chefs such as Peter Templehoff, Ash Moss, Bertus Basson, John van Zyl, Giorgio Nava, and Siba Mtongana showcase their culinary skills under a single roof.

There are also four excellent bars. If you’re looking for something more sedate, try high tea at the Table Bay Hotel. The halaal menu offers a selection of savoury delicacies, as well as an array of sweet dainties.

Info

Something more sedate: High tea, at R450 per person, is held from Wednesday to Sunday till 14 February. Booking is essential (tablebaydining@suninternational.com)

