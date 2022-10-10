Tale of two cities: Five places to visit in Dubai

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Let me cut to the chase, my first thoughts of Dubai are varied, especially coming from a country such as South Africa, the perceptions are a mixed bag of the good and bad of this ever-growing United Arab Emirates (UAE) city.

Dubai is often described by world media as a “small desert city” making impressive advancements in the last couple of years, and increasingly becoming a haven for emigrants across the world.

Upon my visit to Dubai with Dubai Department for Economy and Tourism (DET) some of my perceptions changed.

Dubai has managed and created itself as one of the safest, cleanest, most accessible, top holiday destinations in a space of two decades.

Here are some of our highlights from our Dubai trip:

‘Old Dubai’

The majority of the conversation about this city which is largely populated by migrants is about the Dubai skyscrapers, endless malls, a destination for the wealthy and its impressive man-made beaches.

This is true, however it was refreshing and charming to learn the history and culture of the ‘Old Dubai.’ A term dubbed by many locals and tour guides and you get to experience this at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood.

The area was built to inform and remember how Dubai used to look in the 19th Century with some of the original infrastructure preserved and intact.

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Picture: Bright Babba

The sandstone, alleyways, tower and winding streets and buildings tell a story, it’s enduring and honestly stole my heart. The tour is informative as you will learn about the Emirati culture, and their traditional clothes such as the Kanduras and Gutra. It was also dispelled how strict the culture and religion is, it depends on each Emirati family we were told.

We have this notion that women in Mulsim countries have little to no rights, however, women in Dubai are allowed to work and drive although it be with certain restrictions. The Emirati culture is also quite family-orientated.

This insightful information was shared at Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU), it’s definitely worth a visit.

The tour also has an option to have a feast and try traditional Emirati lunch. With other tourists, it was enlightening to know that many of their dishes are borrowed from Indian dishes. They included varieties of biryani which are intentional made less spicy with plenty of rice, salad and a sweet treat, Luqaimat, which are sweet dumplings. On the first bite of luqaimats they reminded me of home, they taste like amagwinya (fat cakes) but much sweeter.

Gold Souk

In Dubai, you will walk plentiful. Before my arrival I was told visiting Gold Souk was a must. It is a traditional market that sells anything from gold jewellery to traditional clothing, and accessories, including a short walk to the spice market around the corner.

Gold Souk market. Picture: Bright Babba

Yes, the heat is something else in Dubai, the humidity can become too much. Thankfully there is plenty of spaces and locations with aircon.

However, at Gold Souk that’s not the case but you will get unexpected laughs from salesmen who will likely call you a Rihanna and Nicki Minaj depending on the day just to grab your attention to buy their goods.

One can’t help but convert to their local currency, so when visiting Gold Souk, come loaded because some of the items are pricey.

ALSO READ: Dubai – A glimpse into the future

Desert Sarafi

One of the most exciting activities was the Desert Sarafi another top destination even recommended by popular Nigerian actors and media personalities like Kate Henshaw and Nedu Wazobia.

Their favourite spots included Skydive Dubai and taking a camel walk at Desert Safari. The thrilling desert safari is a good adrenaline rush between the 4WD dune bash, a short ride with the camels and a luxury campsite set up with traditional entertainment tickets all the boxes.

Henshaw and Wazobia shared they have visited Dubai numerous times and shared their experiences with their large fan bases about how accessible Dubai is to the African continent.

Henshaw and Wazobia praised the UAE city for its cleanliness, helpful and friendly service at hotel establishments, the endless activities available and how safe they feel when they visit.

‘New Dubai’

You can’t visit Dubai without visiting the Dubai Mall and honestly, it’s not because of the shopping.

If shopping isn’t your thing, the Dubai Fountain, just a walk in is a must. The stunning waterworks in front of some of the most famous Dubai buildings such as the Burj Khalifa make the journey worthwhile.

In other metropolitan areas in Dubai, the Marina will be perfect for people who love endless views of the beach, there is a street full of restaurants, coffee spots and luxury yachts cruising along the man-made marina.

Its like a little piece of Europe.

The affluent neighbourhood offers boat tours such as the Yellow Boats, which gives a good view of the new hotels, residential apartments around the marina and Dubai landmarks such as the Dubai Eye, Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark and The View Palm.

The View Palm, The Palm Jumeirah

Fifty-four floors high is breathtaking views of the Palm, one of Dubai’s most famous attractions.

The Palm Jumeirah is shaped in the form of a palm tree, during the tour, the history of the palm is told in quite a futuristic manner, not giving much away each of the 16 fronds of the palm island is home to luxurious hotels, beautiful villas, high-end boutiques malls and pristine beaches.

Possibly The View Palm is one of the most notable images of Dubai.

Other notable mentions to visit include Dubai Frame, 150 metres tall, it’s the world’s largest frame. And for golf lovers, Top Golf Dubai is an experience despite the fact that I was dismal at it.

Added plus to Dubai is the Wi-fi access, its everyone and easy to connect. In our next part, we talked to South Africans living in Dubai.

READ NEXT: Shashi Naidoo looks incredible while living it up in Dubai