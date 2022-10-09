Shashi Naidoo looks incredible while living it up in Dubai 

Kaunda Selisho

South African model and entrepreneur Shashi Naidoo seems to be having an incredible time out in Dubai where she took a recent trip.

She has been there for the last week or so and judging by her posts, each day is more fun than the last as she soaks up the sun in some of the prettiest swimsuits we have seen in a while.

She hasn’t said much about the trip but it seems to be a semi-permanent move as she has referred to herself as an “expat” in a few of her posts.

Her first post was a shot of the wing of her plane hovering above the clouds with the caption “New chapters…” shared at the end of September.

“May this new journey bring you loads of happiness and growth,” commented andreanaidoo_96.



“Oh my friend .. all the best in this new journey [and] life darling, just a phone call away is all,” added @imaanmacq.

Most of her comments featured a similar sentiment with most of her followers wishing her all the best on her new journey.

The first week Shashi Naidoo’s trip as captured in her photos and videos consisted of dinners, walks, trips to the beach and drinks.

Her first day was spent in a pale, one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and belt detail.

A few days later, she stunned at the Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai in a crocheted swimsuit and matching cover-up accented with shells.

After that, she stunned in a striking red, printed dress with a matching red lip while enjoying a meal at the rooftop dining spot Cé La Vi.

She followed that post up with a highlight reel reflecting on her first week.

“Hey! I think I like it here! Week 1 has felt more like an extended holiday than immigration but I am sure things will return to normal at some point,” she wrote.

