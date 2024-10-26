Travel

Home » Travel

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

26 Oct 2024

01:05 pm

Mzansi’s Cruise Vacations named ‘Africa’s Top Cruise Provider’ at World Luxury Travel Awards

The awards celebrate the highest standards of excellence among hotels, resorts, airlines, and travel providers

Awards

Cruise Vacations triumphs at the World Luxury Travel Awards 2024. Picture: Supplied

Cruise Vacations has secured a major accolade at the World Luxury Travel Awards 2024.

The Randburg-based company emerged as the winner in the “Cruise Company Africa” category at the awards ceremony held simultaneously in Bali and Ireland.

The award recognises the company for its exceptional service in cruise travel across the African continent.

The World Luxury Travel Awards, established in 2006, celebrate the highest standards of excellence among hotels, resorts, airlines, and travel providers.

Winners are determined by a combination of public voting and industry evaluations.

ALSO READ: Enjoy nature in the lap of luxury

Cruise Vacations’ commitment to exceptional customer service

Cruise Vacations’ owner, Gaynor Galbraith Neill, said they are excited and proud to be recognised by these prestigious awards.

“We are thrilled to be recognised by the World Luxury Travel Awards. These awards reaffirm our commitment to providing the best cruise experiences to our clients from the African continent who want to explore the globe,” she said.

This latest win adds to a series of accolades for Cruise Vacations, which has also been recognised as “Africa’s Best Cruise Travel Agency” for two consecutive years at the World Cruise Awards.

With a curated portfolio that includes classic ocean voyages, expedition cruises, luxury yacht adventures, and intimate river journeys, Cruise Vacations caters to discerning travellers seeking personalised and exclusive experiences.

The company’s focus on outstanding customer service and tailored travel experiences, offers clients opportunities to explore the world in exceptional comfort and style.

NOW READ: (Water)falling in love with Mbotyi

Read more on these topics

awards travel

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK Parliamentary caucus ‘qualitatively superior in skill sets compared to other parties in SA’ – Shivambu [VIDEO]
Politics Zuma’s MK party an ‘alternative for disgruntled ANC leaders’ – analyst
News Gauteng taxi passengers could start swiping as early as next year
Politics Mkhwebane joins MK party but denies it is poaching EFF members
Courts Amantle Samane murder: ‘He’s supposed to be in Mozambique,’ says police minister as suspect appears in court

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES