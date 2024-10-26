Mzansi’s Cruise Vacations named ‘Africa’s Top Cruise Provider’ at World Luxury Travel Awards

The awards celebrate the highest standards of excellence among hotels, resorts, airlines, and travel providers

Cruise Vacations has secured a major accolade at the World Luxury Travel Awards 2024.

The Randburg-based company emerged as the winner in the “Cruise Company Africa” category at the awards ceremony held simultaneously in Bali and Ireland.

The award recognises the company for its exceptional service in cruise travel across the African continent.

The World Luxury Travel Awards, established in 2006, celebrate the highest standards of excellence among hotels, resorts, airlines, and travel providers.

Winners are determined by a combination of public voting and industry evaluations.

ALSO READ: Enjoy nature in the lap of luxury

Cruise Vacations’ commitment to exceptional customer service

Cruise Vacations’ owner, Gaynor Galbraith Neill, said they are excited and proud to be recognised by these prestigious awards.

“We are thrilled to be recognised by the World Luxury Travel Awards. These awards reaffirm our commitment to providing the best cruise experiences to our clients from the African continent who want to explore the globe,” she said.

This latest win adds to a series of accolades for Cruise Vacations, which has also been recognised as “Africa’s Best Cruise Travel Agency” for two consecutive years at the World Cruise Awards.

With a curated portfolio that includes classic ocean voyages, expedition cruises, luxury yacht adventures, and intimate river journeys, Cruise Vacations caters to discerning travellers seeking personalised and exclusive experiences.

The company’s focus on outstanding customer service and tailored travel experiences, offers clients opportunities to explore the world in exceptional comfort and style.

NOW READ: (Water)falling in love with Mbotyi