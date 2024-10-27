‘Shaka iLembe’ dominates SAFTAs with 12 Awards: Highlights and top wins

Tshedza Productions followed closely with 11 awards, including Best Telenovela for Outlaws.

Shaka iLembe was one of the leading nominees at this year’s Safta’s. Picture Supplied

Shaka iLembe dominated the 18th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs18) on 25 and 26 October, taking home 12 awards.

Hosted by Lerato Kganyago-Ndlala and Skhumba Hlophe, the main ceremony was held at Gallagher Convention Centre, celebrating South Africa’s film and television talent under the theme “Back to Basics.”

The Craft Awards were streamed live on YouTube on 25 October, with the Red Carpet and Main Awards simulcast on SABC 2 and Mzansi Magic on 26 October.

Production company Bomb Shelter led with 13 awards, largely due to Shaka iLembe‘s multiple wins, including Best TV Drama, Best Achievement in Makeup and Styling, and Best Original Music/Score.

A big congratulations to Outlaws by Tshedza Pictures for winning Best Telenovela at #SAFTAs18! 🎬🏆 #BackToBasics pic.twitter.com/XUMV07LktN October 26, 2024

SAFTAs18 key winners

Among the key winners, The Fragile King took home the Best Feature Film award, and !Aitsa was recognised as Best Documentary.

Television highlights included Shaka iLembe claiming Best TV Drama, while the popular Skeem Saam was crowned Best TV Soap.

Huge congratulations to Skeem Saam by Peu for winning Best TV Soap at #SAFTAs18! 🏆✨#BackToBasics pic.twitter.com/GaWmUUjwBF October 26, 2024

In the Telenovela category, Outlaws won Best Telenovela, and Yoh! Christmas was awarded Best TV Comedy.

Antoinette Louw won Best Actress in a Feature Film for The Fragile King, while Vusi Kunene took Best Actor in a Feature Film for Seconds.

In television drama, Shannon Esra shone as Best Actress for her role in Lioness Season 2, with Thembinkosi Mthembu winning Best Actor for Shaka iLembe.

The man of the moment! 👑 @TB_Mthembu breaking it down on how passion and dedication made it all happen, and we love to see him secure all the wins. 💯🔥#SAFTAs18 #SAFTAs @DStv @MultiChoiceGRP #ShakaiLembeMzansi pic.twitter.com/kTYMP5bI11 October 26, 2024

Zikhona Sodlaka’s role in Gqeberha – The Empire Season 1 earned her Best Actress in a Telenovela, while Presley Chweneyagae took Best Actor in a Telenovela for The River.

Marion Holm’s performance in Taktiek earned her the Best Actress award in a TV Comedy, while Prev Reddy was named Best Actor for Miseducation.

Prev Reddy walking on stage to accept his award for best actor in a tv comedy show for his work on @NetflixSA #Miseducation pic.twitter.com/Wwrw7Ryk9k — Entertainment (@TvblogbyMLU) October 26, 2024

In directing, Tristan Holmes was awarded Best Achievement in Directing for The Fragile King.

