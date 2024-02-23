New family water park opens in Limpopo

WildThingz offers daily snake shows, guided tours, and more for visitors.

No need to drive all the way to Sun City for a good time, Limpopo has just opened its very own water park for families to enjoy fun in the sun.

The newly renovated entertainment hub, that forms part of Meropa Casino and Entertainment World, also boast a bird and reptile park to keep the whole family entertained.

Meropa’s General Manager, Sammy Mokhele, emphasised the venue’s significance as Limpopo’s entertainment hub.

“As the heartbeat of Limpopo, Meropa’s entertainment offering is suited to more than just kids’ parties, with our new private gaming room and an upcoming renovation for our Salon Privé,” he said.

ALSO READ: 2024 travel guide for South Africans inspired by 2024’s hottest trends

What to do at WildThingz

There is a variety of exciting things to do at WildThingz, which include a 25m swimming pool offering water games such as:

Pool basketball

Water gun battles,

Freeze tag,

Airball,

Diving Olympics,

Belly flop contests

Speaking about other activities, Mokhele said: “We recently launched Meropa Outdoor Arena on the lawns, which is the ideal venue for concerts and exhibitions and can accommodate up to 4 000 people in the standing area.

“There is also a new coffee shop where guests can relax and enjoy refreshments and a light meal, as well as a sweet shop, party shop, and a beachwear store.”

WildThingz operates from Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm, offering daily snake shows and guided tours for visitors.

NOW READ: Fine dining but ‘no too pretentious’ – Franschhoek