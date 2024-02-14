2024 travel guide for South Africans inspired by 2024’s hottest trends

Here's how you can localise 2024’s most inspiring travel trends.

If you are trying to travel to coveted destinations without breaking the bank then this is for you.

According to Flight Centre’s whitepaper, South Africa’s Year in Travel 2023, destinations like Mauritius, Dubai, Phuket, Bali, Ras Al Khaimah, Zanzibar, Maldives, Paris, Venice, and Singapore rank among South African travellers’ top overseas spots for 2024.

According to the general manager for Flight Centre South Africa, Antoinette Turner, local jetsetters can still satisfy their curiosity by aligning global interests with regional opportunities, destinations, and similar trends.

ALSO READ: Heavenly seaside havens: vineyards, lagoons, marine life to see

How you can localise 2024’s most inspiring travel trends

By embracing local experiences that mirror international trends, South African travellers can satisfy their wanderlust without breaking the bank.

Music festivals tap into community connection

Why splurge on overseas concerts when Cape Town and Johannesburg host plenty of top acts?

The rise in travel searches related to major music events indicates that concerts and festivals are becoming increasingly popular attractions for destinations.

Travel technology company Amadeus reported in its travel trends report that the increase in music travel reflects a post-pandemic longing for connection and community.

Wine and dine with farm-to-table feasts

Food and drink take centre stage for many UK leisure holidays, with guests expecting quality eats at varied price points, according to PoB Hotels‘ whitepaper Cultivating Luxury.

South Africans can easily indulge in regional flavours, with the Western Cape’s famed wine estates leading the way.

With abundant hyper-local, seasonal produce straight from the source, Stellenbosch’s 120+ wine farms facilitate exceptional gourmet experiences, whether at the acclaimed Babylonstoren or trendy markets.

Art immersion without the airfare

Tatler’s list of 2024’s top travel trends highlights that unique art encounters will attract culture vultures to destinations boasting singular private collections and world-class galleries.

South Africans don’t need to travel far for a dose of art tourism as Johannesburg has emerged as the country’s contemporary arts capital, showcasing exceptional works from regional artists.

From private collections to world-class galleries, the city promises a vibrant art scene.

Wellness journeys bring purpose

South Africans are seeking meaningful travel experiences that foster personal and global well-being.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness tourism is expected to reach $8.5 trillion by 2027; it’s a sector that is outpacing general tourism growth.



South African wellness seekers can embark on purposeful trips without crossing borders as the country offers ample opportunities to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. Whether it’s yoga retreats in the Drakensberg Mountains or spa getaways along the Garden Route.

NOW READ: Radio presenter Rob Forbes shares his top Zanzibar travel tips