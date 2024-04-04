PICS: SA beaches make it to the top 100 in the world

Clifton beach, Cape Town, without people in the late afternoon. Picture: iStock

South Africa’s beaches have again proven their world-class status with impressive rankings in the Golden Beach Awards 2024 top 100 beaches in the world.

Cape Town’s Boulders Beach secured second place, while other Mother City shores, Bloubergstrand and Clifton, also made the cut at 33rd and 68th place respectively.

To rank the beaches, Golden Beach Award 2024 said they invited selected travel experts and influencers from around the world to cast their votes and help curate the list.

Among other things, the criteria looked at the beaches that embody the traditional postcard-perfect image with fine golden sands, clear blue waters, and picturesque landscapes.

Here are the top 10 of the world’s 100 best beaches

Bora Bora

Popular for its scuba diving, Bora Bora is a picturesque South Pacific Island situated northwest of Tahiti in French Polynesia.

Boulders Beach

Also referred to as Boulders Bay, Boulders Beach is located on the Cape Peninsula in Simon’s Town, Western Cape province, South Africa.

Waikiki Beach

A lively beach in Hawaii with high-rise hotels and great surf.

Copacabana

Another stunning beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, offering a vibrant mix of bars, street fairs, and shops.

Maya Bay

This Thailand beach is popular for its appearance in the iconic movie The Beach, starring the international star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Black Sand Beach

Iceland’s iconic beach with black sand and dramatic cliffs. Black Sand Beach was formed by the clash of lava from the Katla volcano and the cold North Atlantic.

Glass Beach

A Californian gem where decades of discarded glass have been transformed by the ocean into colorful sea glasses.

JBR Beach

This is one of the top tourist attractions in Dubai. JBR Beach offers a mix of entertainment including water sports, camel rides, vibrant entertainment along The Walk, and more.

Skeleton Coast

Known as ‘The Gates of Hell,’ Skeleton Coast is situated in Namibia. Its name derives from the whale skeletons and numerous shipwrecks found all over its shores.

Omaha Beach

Set against the backdrop of Normandy, France, Omaha Beach holds historical significance as a pivotal WWII landing site during the Allied invasion on D-Day.

