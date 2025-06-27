Sardine run moves offshore: These KZN beaches are safe to swim again

Despite the reopenings, some beaches remain closed due to ongoing safety concerns.

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board Maritime Centre of Excellence has confirmed the reopening of multiple beaches along the province’s South Coast for swimming, following a careful review of sardine activity in the area.

This comes weeks after the sardine run prompted the temporary closure of beaches between Port Edward and Isipingo due to increased shark presence and the removal of shark safety gear.

Sardines move offshore

The Sharks Board said on Friday that although there are still occasional sightings of small sardine pockets, most of the marine activity is now occurring far offshore and away from bathing zones.

“We have noticed that although there are occasionally still small pockets of sardines in the area, most of the activity has been taking place relatively far offshore. There has been little activity close inshore,” the board said.

Here are the beaches open

As a result, the following beaches have been declared safe and are now open for swimming:

Hibberdene

Umzumbe

Banana Beach

Sunwich Port

South Port

Umtentweni

St Michael’s on Sea

Uvongo

Margate

Ramsgate

Southbroom

San Lameer

Trafalgar

Closures still in place for some beaches

Despite the reopening, several beaches remain off-limits due to safety concerns. These include:

Umkobi Beach (SYSU)

Glenmore

Leisure Bay

T.O. Strand

Port Edward

“The KZNSB requests that the lifeguards monitor and control the bathing accordingly,” the Board stated.

Ongoing monitoring

The Board continues to monitor the migration closely, following earlier reports of netting success at Port Edward, Sandspit, and Pennington, where sardines and sharks were both recorded in large numbers.

In early June, eThekwini Municipality confirmed the closure of southern beaches due to the removal of shark nets.

At the time, spokesperson Luthando Ngubane said the city was “awaiting an official update” from the Sharks Board.

With portions of the coastline now reopened, officials are urging the public to continue exercising caution and follow instructions from lifeguards and authorities.

Beachgoers can stay updated via official channels as the sardine run continues its northward journey along the KZN coast.

