Skukuza Safari Lodge set to temporarily close

Skukuza Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park, will be temporary closed from 1 January to facilitate change management and refurbishments to boost the South African National Parks (SANParks) commercialisation strategy.

Only the lodge will be closing

Before anyone panics, it is only the lodge which is closing and not the rustic rondavels loved by many.

“This strategy seeks to enhance parks as nature tourism destinations by diversifying tourism offerings in partnership with the private sector,” said SANParks.

The agency undertook a public tender process for the appointment of a private operator to manage the lodge for a period of 10 years.

The appointed operator is a joint venture between Tourvest Holdings and Karibu Leisure Resort.

Tourvest Holdings will be represented by AHA Hotels and Lodges, which is the tourism property management company of Tourvest Accommodation Activities.

Karibu Leisure Resort is owned by its founder and CEO Nyeleti Mushwana and has worldclass conference facilities.

Lodge will open its doors again in February 2024

“The 256-bed lodge is expected to open its doors again in February 2024 under a management agreement between SANParks and the joint venture,” said SANParks.

“In cooperation with SANParks, the joint venture will manage, operate and maintain the Skukuza Safari Lodge and the Nombolo Mdhluli Conference Centre situated adjacent to the lodge.”

SANParks noted the intervention was also a deliberate effort to create broad-based black economic empowerment opportunities and advance transformation of the tourism industry.

In the past 20 years, this strategy earned SANParks an income of R1.512 billion through its public-private partnerships.

The revenue generated contributes significantly to the funding of conservation and the overall sustainability of SANParks.

