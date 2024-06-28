Travel trends and savings that make happy adventures

People are settling back into their usual travel spending habits after a post-pandemic ‘revenge travel’ surge, the latest SpendTrend24 report, compiled by Discovery Bank and Visa. Consumer spend data in 14 emerging and developed market cities and insights spanning over 60 million credit cards, show rising prices in the travel industry – especially in emerging markets like South Africa – mean that spend on travel is increasing – but there are ways to save and travel more. Take a look at some facts that may spark your wanderlust.

What do South Africans say about saving on travel?

Cost of travel trumps all other factors when deciding whether to travel locally or internationally. Over a third of South Africans who want to travel abroad, but don’t plan to in the next year, say cost is an obstacle.

Most, but especially younger families, value the ability to use rewards or discounts to lower travel expenses and people agree reward programmes are crucial in making travel more accessible.

Similar to global trends, many are “bleisure” travelling to save, by combining business trips with leisure activities and extending stays with remote work opportunities.

Favourite destinations for South Africans and a move to coastal towns

Favourite international destinations were the United Kingdom, the United States, Mauritius, Australia and Italy. The two biggest increases in popularity for travel, were Mauritius, and travel to France, for the Rugby World Cup.

On the home front, Cape Town came out as the top destination, followed by Johannesburg and then Durban.

There is a trend of people moving from inland areas to cities along the Garden Route, which has increased travel to East London, George and Gqeberha.

Rewards enabled Discovery Bank clients to spend more on travel compared with the average South African. By using their credit cards, they benefitted significantly from the value of rewards. In 2023, Discovery Bank clients saved over R670 million on discounted flights, car hire and accommodation through Vitality Travel.

The best times to travel and save based on

On main routes, prices are mainly affected by demand, which means travelers often pay much more to travel on popular days.

There are some days that are cheaper to travel on than others. Travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town is still the most popular route and is usually cheaper on a Saturday and the most expensive on a Sunday, with an average price difference of over 32%. On other flight routes, the cost difference between two days can be as much as 45%. So, where possible, being flexible will give you the chance to get the best price.

The research shows early or later flights are generally cheaper. From Johannesburg to Cape Town, based on time, the cheapest flight is on a Sunday at 05:00. While extremely early, it may give you more ‘bleisure time’. It’s no surprise that flights around 16:00 on a Friday cost more – demand boosts prices. From Cape Town to Johannesburg, on the other hand, the cheapest time to fly is Wednesday at 21:00 and the most expensive time is Sunday at 12:00. There are similar trends on all major routes, so with a little research, it’s possible to match your schedule to the flight time that works for you and your wallet.

All the basics to get the best travel benefits

Get from 10% to 75% off local and international flights

As a member with Vitality Health, you get between 10% and 25% off your flights with the Ðiscovery Account. Boost that up to 75% with Discovery Bank and Vitality Money. If you are a Discovery Bank client only (without Vitality Health), you can save between 10% and 50%.

Get from 10% to 25% off holiday accommodation

As a member with Vitality (Health), you get 25% off at local Vitality Holiday accommodation partners. If you are a Discovery Bank client only (Without Vitality Health), you can save between 10% and 25%. Get access to millions of non-discounted local and international listings on Vitality Travel and have the option of paying with your Discovery Miles and having all your bookings in one place.

Enjoy from 10% to 15% off your next beach holiday, cruise or city adventure.

Save from 10% to 25% on car hire

Go everywhere in South Africa with unlimited car hire bookings

Book your whole trip from a single convenient platform: Book discounted flights in just a few taps in your Discovery Bank app and get free international travel insurance. Plus, you can book your entire trip through Vitality Travel on your desktop.

Get free travel insurance when booking your international flights with a Discovery Bank credit card, debit card or Discovery Miles.

Enjoy VIP treatment at The Lounge: Travel perks never feel better than when savouring top-notch coffee, cocktails, and connectivity at The Lounge. Plus, enjoy free access to over 1 200 airport lounges worldwide for you and a partner with LoungeKey.

Whizz through security with Discovery Bank Priority Fast Track. You can also enjoy faster security clearance with a Discovery Bank Black or Purple account at at OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports. Simply show your Bank card and you and up to five guests can skip the longer queues.

Take advantage of timing: To get the most savings with Vitality Travel, book your local flights at least 7 days ahead, and international flights at least 6 weeks ahead. (Keep reading for tips on the best days and times to book!)

