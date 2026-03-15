SANDF chief clarifies comment that soldiers will enforce the law ‘by any means possible’

Residents in SANDF-deployed areas complained that soldiers were visible during the day but absent after dark.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and South African Police Service (Saps) have launched a joint 13-month operation targeting illicit mining syndicates, gang violence and organised crime networks across multiple provinces.

However, questions remain about civilian rights, deployment visibility and whether the operation goes far enough.

More than 2 000 soldiers were deployed to crime hotspots across all nine provinces following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s order issued during his State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Concerns about the conduct of deployed soldiers toward ordinary South Africans dominated parts of the briefing held by Saps National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya on Sunday.

The questions followed Maphwanya’s statement that the defence force would enforce the law “by any means possible.”

Asked directly what that phrase meant for the rights of civilians, the General quickly clarified his position.

“We are not going out there to harass our people. Any people who will feel harassed are the criminal elements,” he said, stressing that strategic guidelines and rules of engagement had been issued to all commanders and deployed troops.

“We are going there for those criminals, not to harass our people. So that is very clear.”

He emphasised that the operation’s intent was never to replicate the kind of heavy-handed military conduct that critics of army deployments in civilian areas typically warn against.

The General added that all troops on the ground would be governed by clearly defined operational guidelines communicated through the chain of command.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa deploys 2 200 soldiers to fight crime in five provinces

SANDF responds to soldiers disappearing at night

Residents in areas where soldiers had already been deployed reportedly complained that SANDF members were visible during the day but absent after dark, leaving communities exposed precisely when danger tends to peak.

Maphwanya acknowledged the concern and linked it directly to the ongoing expansion phase of Operation Prosper.

“We are not only going to be dealing with Val’umgodi, like you saw us doing. We are going to deal with those criminal elements,” he said.

“If they are effective and active at night, you will see us at night. We don’t have time frames for when we must be patrolling.”

He confirmed that the second phase of the operation would bring additional numbers and expanded capabilities.

“We are not going to disclose where we will be at what time, but we are reassuring those criminals that we will give them no quarter,” he added.

The crimes driving the crackdown

The rationale behind the joint operation is rooted in illicit mining syndicates operating across the interior provinces, and gang-related violence concentrated in the Western Cape and parts of Gauteng.

In the Free State, Gauteng and North West, sophisticated criminal groupings have been exploiting both abandoned and active mining infrastructure on a significant scale.

These networks generate enormous illicit financial flows that fund inter-gang violence, damage essential infrastructure, and contribute to environmental degradation, including the large-scale theft of water resources.

In the Western Cape and parts of Gauteng, gang-related violence continues to drive high murder rates, extortion, drug trafficking, and the proliferation of illegal firearms.

Masemola stressed that these criminal ecosystems do not operate in isolation. “These criminal dynamics are not isolated. They are interconnected and often linked to illegal migration, illicit firearm trafficking, corruption networks and attacks on essential infrastructure,” he said.

Masemola added that the scale and persistence of these activities necessitated an extraordinary and integrated government response.

ALSO READ: Soldiers move into Johannesburg crime hotspots [WATCH]

How soldiers and police will divide responsibilities

One of the most pressing questions at the briefing was the practical division of responsibilities between the SANDF and Saps, and whether soldiers would begin taking over policing functions.

Maphwanya was unambiguous in dismissing that possibility.

“We don’t have those ambitions to be policemen. We remain as soldiers,” he said.

He outlined that Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, read with Section 19 of the Defence Act, provides the legal framework for the deployment, and that command-and-control structures had been clearly defined under those provisions.

The practical model sees the SANDF creating stabilised conditions while the Saps focuses on investigation and the criminal justice process.

Masemola elaborated, explaining that once soldiers stabilise hotspot areas, “the teams of organised crime will then have enough chance to infiltrate and do investigation in the targeted areas where they will solely deal with the complex organised crime.”

Maphwanya reinforced this boundary, stating that “the primary aspect of going through the collection of evidence and management of the crime scene remains the sole responsibility of the police.”

Madlanga Commission shooting

The briefing also addressed the recent killing of a witness linked to the Madlanga Commission, referred to as Witness D, following an earlier shooting incident.

Masemola confirmed that one suspect had been arrested and was due to appear in court, and that a dedicated investigative team had been appointed to handle cases linked to the commission.

He acknowledged that at least one additional suspect remained at large.

On whether the killing was connected to Witness D’s testimony, the commissioner urged caution. “It’s quite difficult because I can’t really say that, the investigator will be able to allude to that in court as to what exactly the motive is,” he said.

A call to communities, and to parents

Masemola broadened the conversation beyond law enforcement, placing part of the responsibility for community safety on families.

“We call upon parents that they must be able to take and to behave as parents and make sure that you are in control of your children,” he said.

“You cannot have children as young as 12 or 13 years that are involved in illegal things or they are not at home in late hours.”

Maphwanya’s warning was directed squarely at criminal networks.

“We have seen too many lives lost, and one life is one more than enough, and we are not going to tolerate any further escalation of any criminal activity that will take our people’s lives,” he said.

Success, officials said, would ultimately be judged not only by arrest statistics and seized equipment, but by whether communities genuinely feel safer.

READ NEXT: How successful has SANDF deployment been in week one?