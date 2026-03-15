Check your snacks: Consumer Commission announces Clicks corn puffs recall

The NCC said Clicks had informed it that the affected batch tested positive for non-pathogenic Listeria contamination.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has notified consumers of the recall of Made for Tots Corn Puffs Chicken 12g.

On Sunday, the NCC said Clicks Retailers Pty Limited (Clicks) notified it that the recall affects 1 152 units.

Clicks informed the NCC that about 348 units were sold to consumers, whilst 804 units were removed from shelves.

A search for the item on Clicks Online shows it has been removed from the shelves.

The NCC said Clicks had informed it that the affected batch tested positive for non-pathogenic Listeria contamination.

“The supplier further noted that the type of Listeria is generally non-pathogenic to humans but has rare and isolated reports of human disease,” said the NCC.

Consumers are urged to look out for the following information to confirm whether the product in their possession is affected: Identifying numbers: 396194, MGF 03.03.26, Lot 6:003, BB 02.03.2027.

“The affected products were distributed to Clicks Stores in South Africa and Clicks Online and were also distributed to Lesotho. Consumers with the affected products are urged not to consume the products and immediately return them to any Clicks store for a full refund or replacement, with or without any proof of purchase.”

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The NCC said it was monitoring this recall and other recently communicated recalls to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act.

“As we mark World Consumer Rights Day today with the global theme Safe Products. Confident Consumers, we remind suppliers of their obligation to provide goods of good quality, free of defects, usable and durable. Where goods fail to meet the required standards, those goods must be removed from the shelves to minimise potential harm,” NCC’s acting commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu, said.

Other NCC recalls

On 6 March, the NCC notified consumers of the recall of various brands of dry dog and cat food.

The affected batches include various sizes of Bobtail, Catmor, Canine Cuisine, Optimizor, Ultra Pet, Feline Cuisine, Bonzo and Optiwoof. The recall affects about 115 045 (One hundred fifteen thousand forty-five) cases (bags). The affected products form part of certain batches and were distributed through different retail channels across South Africa.

RCL Foods said certain batches linked to potential Salmonella contamination were found in retail channels.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can pose health risks to both pets and humans through ingestion or handling of contaminated products. As a result, the presence of Salmonella in pet food is considered unsafe.

Consumers who may have purchased any of the affected dry pet food products are advised to stop using the product immediately and return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a refund or replacement.

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