WATCH: Air Belgium back in SA after two decades

Air Belgium became the first airline from Belgium to touch down in South Africa on Thursday after a twenty-year absence. The now defunct carrier Sabena ended operations between Brussels and Johannesburg in late 2001.

The inaugural flight from Brussels received a traditional aviation welcome with OR Tambo International Airport’s fire department’s water salute.

Airlines have returned to the country after the pandemic slaughtered the global aviation sector and international travel and tourism was all but dead in the water.

Air Belgium is the third international carrier to launch a new route into South Africa after United Airlines started operating from Newark to Cape Town recently and Air Cote D’Ivoire launched its route to Jozi in June.

There will be two initial frequencies between Brussels and Johannnesburg, departing Europe on Wednesdays and Sundays. Flights will drop off passengers in Joburg and continue to Cape Town. Then turn around and repeat the trip back to Belgium. It will operate a new generation Airbus A330-Neo on the route with 30 seats in Business Class, 21 seats in Premium Class and 235 Economy Class.

Air Belgium chief executibe Niky Terzakis said: “It is an exciting and important chapter for Air Belgium but we’re equally thrilled to introduce South Africans to a new airline and an alternative route, and thereby direct access to the heart of Europe.”

The Gauteng Tourism Authority said that it was delighted that another airline launched a route into the City of Gold. In a statement it said: “The Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA) is elated with the ever-increasing air access capacity in Gauteng.. This is good news for the golden province as more international airlines continue to prefer the OR Tambo International Airport and Gauteng as their gateway into the continent.”

South African Tourism Chief Operations Officer, Nomasonto Ndlovu said in a joint statement with the airline: “I welcome Air Belgium’s new triangular route between Brussels, Johannesburg and Cape Town. Whether for leisure travel or business travel, this flight will undoubtedly contribute to boosting the country’s tourism, its economy and job creation.”

Conversely Terzakis said: “Of course, for South Africans the real drawcard is Brussels. Not only is it the gateway to Europe, with high-speed trains connecting the city to hubs like London, Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam in a couple of hours, but it is also a destination in its own right, with visitors delighting in its rich heritage, food, culture and Belgian spirit.”

The airline said fares start at R 11,569 for an all-in return ticket between Johannesburg and Brussels and passengers are allowed 30kg baggage allowance free.