Fine work in Howick by mural artists

By Estelle Sinkins

Howick residents will have noticed a colourful new addition to the urban landscape near the traffic light intersection between Main Road and Karkloof Road.

A graffiti-ridden electrical building has been transformed by mural artists, Jono Hornby and Lelo Mncwango, into a striking piece of street art.

The work is interactive, so visitors can scan a QR code on the painted pillar near the mural to learn the story behind the work, titled The Empress’ New Garden.

Penned by Jaqui Hiltermann, it is the first of her and Hornby’s completed Jackal & Hide projects, which include reinterpreted fables.

“The story is about seeing things as they really are, not how we imagine them to be,” says Hiltermann, who did her PhD on human geography and cultural studies.

Of course we couldn’t do this without Lelo Mncwango, who is our ray of talented energy and sunshine, and Bianca Pieters, who has a voice to launch a thousand ships. You should go check it out, and don’t forget your headphones!

The beautiful mural was officially unveiled by Matt Hogarty, head of Love Howick, and uMngeni Municipality deputy mayor Sandile Mnikathi, on Friday last week.

Hogarty urged local residents to “embrace the magic of street art”, adding that it was the first step to turning Howick into a “wonderland of artistry” that everyone can cherish.

“We see art [in all forms], especially in public spaces, as a vital part of restoring beauty to a place, bringing communities together, attracting investment and tourists, and allowing us all to be captured by wonder again,” he added.

Well done Jono, Jacqui and Lelo for spearheading such a great initiative. We are encouraging everyone to get behind this campaign and invest in seeing the walls of our town become an outdoor art gallery for locals and tourists to enjoy.

Mnikathi said the mural at the Karkloof intersection was part of the municipality’s street art and urban renewal programme which aimed to beautify communities.