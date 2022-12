Nompilo Kunene

An HIV/Aids activist in KwaZulu-Natal has called for more mental health support for those living with the virus.

Speaking to Weekend Witness as the world commemorated World Aids Day on Thursday, Sandile Khumalo (pictured), who has been living with HIV since 2001, said the government has made great strides in dealing with the HIV/Aids pandemic, but more needs to be done.

HIV statistics

The number of people living with HIV has increased from an estimated 3,68 million in 2002, to 8,45 million this year, according to Statistics SA’s 2022 mid-year population estimates report.

According to data from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAids), the number of new infections per year in South Africa has dropped by more than half in the past two decades, from 510 000 in 2001 to 210 000 in 2021.

Aids-related deaths are still, however, a concern in SA.

2022 HIV statistics

This year, the estimated number of deaths from Aids-related illnesses reached about 85800. This was lower than the previous year, when Aids-related deaths in the country reached nearly 88000.

In 2021, an estimated 19,5% of the population from 15 to 49 years old were HIV-positive. In addition to age, the virus seems to have a gender bias, with women significantly more at risk of contracting it than men.

Almost a quarter of women in this age group are HIV-positive.

Khumalo, who is an HIV activist for Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and other similar organisations, said globally, not enough is being done to deal with the virus.

He said the treatment in most Western countries is of a higher grade than the treatment offered in developing countries, including South Africa.

He said another issue is that the health sector in SA focuses more on managing HIV, and not so much on the mental health of those living with the virus.

You cannot manage HIV without addressing the issue of mental health. Mental health is a global problem that is not properly addressed. Most people who are taking the antiretroviral treatment [ARVs] are having the same issues now and then.

“The major issue is not really the stigma of the virus or being stigmatised by someone else, but its about the inner-stigma. And to get rid or get over inner-stigma, one needs to have strong counselling,” he said.

HIV counselling

Khumalo acknowledged that there are already HIV counsellors available, but said more focus should be placed on ensuring that the counselling continues even after the person has been diagnosed and starts their treatment.

“Some people get the virus from GBV incidents, so you can imagine what those people go through without proper counselling.

At the end of the day, we need proper emotional and psychological support.

He also raised concerns about there being fewer men taking ARVs, or seeking assistance at health facilities, than there are women.

“The blame for this should not be shifted to men because the problem is that the health department’s messages and programmes are catering more for [the] maternal and are strategised to cater for diseases that affect mostly women.”

Khumalo also called out the government on its HIV Triple 90 programme which promised that by 2020, 90% of all people living with HIV would know their HIV status, 90% of all people with diagnosed HIV infection would receive sustained ARV therapy, and 90% of all people receiving ARV therapy would have viral suppression.

“How could they have ensured this because our healthcare system is in shambles. Some people are still spending as much as R70 on transport to get to clinics.

What has been done to ensure that people have access to health facilities?” According to Khumalo, more than 2,2 million people are now on ARVs in KwaZulu-Natal.

He went on to warn that if the government fails to treat HIV in KZN, the numbers of infections will increase nationally.