Auction vehicles: Quality options beyond the stigma

Buying a vehicle at auction presents an opportunity to secure a car at a competitive price, often at a fraction of dealership costs.

Auctions are attractive because they offer diverse vehicles, from budget-friendly models to premium cars, fleet vehicles, and low-mileage repossessions under one roof.

However, all vehicles are sold “as is” – with no duty to repair, and understanding what this means can directly impact the buyer’s experience, says Park Village Auctions’ (PVA) director Clive Lazarus.

“When a car is sold ‘as is’ at auction, the buyer accepts the vehicle in its current state, including any existing faults or defects,” Lazarus explains.

“As is” is also known as the “voetstoots” clause, a legal principle in South African contract law that allows a seller to sell an item without being liable for any defects, Lazarus adds. “Buyers cannot claim refunds or repairs from the auction house after purchase.”

‘Misconception is that auction cars are in poor condition’

Auction sales do not allow test drives, but buyers can inspect the car while it is running. Auction houses also must disclose any known faults.

“While due diligence remains the buyer’s responsibility, auctions provide a transparent pricing environment where buyers determine the fair market value of a vehicle,” Lazarus says.

A common misconception is that auction cars are in poor condition.

Lazarus says many auction vehicles are repossessions with active warranties or motor plans, making them excellent value-for-money options.

Some auction vehicles also come from corporate fleets or lease agreements, meaning they have been regularly serviced and well-maintained.

Auction buying advantages

“The primary advantage of buying at auction is cost savings,” says Lazarus, and adds, “even more so when buyers are well-prepared.”

He offers the following tips to ensure a smooth and rewarding auction experience:

Conduct a thorough pre-inspection. Most auction houses hold a viewing the day before the auction.

Bring an expert – like an experienced mechanic – to assess the vehicle.

Understand the auction terms, rules, fees and VAT charges carefully before participating.

Set a maximum bid and stick to it to avoid overspending in a competitive environment. “Once the auction is complete, you own the car.

By following these tips, you can avoid costly mistakes and enjoy securing a quality vehicle at significantly less than dealer rates.”

PVA holds regular vehicle auctions on behalf of South Africa’s leading financial institutions, such as Standard Bank and BMW.

