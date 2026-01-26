TMPD urges motorists to claim impounded vehicles before crushing deadline

Tshwane has set 28 February 2026 as the final deadline for vehicle owners to collect their cars from the TMPD impound facility.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has warned motorists that thousands of impounded vehicles dating back more than two decades face being crushed if they are not claimed by the end of February 2026.

The TMPD said any vehicle, trailer, caravan or motorcycle impounded between 2001 and 2024 and not collected within the stipulated time frame may be destroyed to recover outstanding impoundment and storage costs.

Deadline set for unclaimed vehicles

The City of Tshwane has set 28 February 2026 as the final deadline for owners to retrieve their vehicles from the TMPD impound facility.

“Vehicles not collected by this date will be handed over to an appointed crushing company,” the department said.

According to the TMPD, the process forms part of the metro’s efforts to recover municipal expenses linked to long-term storage of unclaimed vehicles.

Where and how to claim a vehicle

The TMPD Pound Unit has urged vehicle owners or title holders to report to the impound yard at No.1 Madiba Street, Pretoria Central, with the required documentation.

These include a valid identity document and the vehicle’s registration certificate.

“Owners or title holders must also settle all applicable fees, such as impoundment and storage charges, before the vehicle can be released,” the TMPD said.

Legal framework allows disposal

The department said municipal legislation permits the City of Tshwane to dispose of vehicles that remain unclaimed after several notices have been issued and once the legal holding period has expired.

“The City may dispose of vehicles that remain unclaimed after a legal holding period of about 120 days has lapsed,” the city said.

This process is governed by Regulation 320 of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA), 1996 (Act 93 of 1996), which regulates the storage and disposal of impounded vehicles in order to recover municipal costs.

The TMPD also called on motorists to ensure their personal information is up to date on the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS)

“The TMPD requests that motorists update their address and contact details on the eNaTIS system if these have changed, enabling the department to contact owners if their vehicles are impounded,” it said.

Motorists with unclaimed vehicles are urged to act before the deadline to avoid permanent loss of their property.

