Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development to auction off catering and salvaged equipment

Items to be auctioned include plumbing, carpentry, electrical, hospital equipment, generators, scrap metal and more.

The Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development has resolved to dispose of catering and salvaged equipment consisting of, but not limited to, plumbing, carpentry, electrical, hospital equipment, generators, scrap metal and more, located at various venues.

NOTE: lots are not located at the same physical address. Please pay attention to each lot item’s location.

The Gauteng Provincial Department of Infrastructure Development appointed Tirhani Auctioneers to manage the entire disposal process, including communication, in-loco inspections, marketing, and ultimate disposal using the online auction method.

“An online auction is a transparent, auditable, convenient, and competitive asset disposal process conducted on an internet-based platform. The online auction platform enables prospective buyers to bid online against each other from the comfort of their offices or homes, with the system acting as an invisible auctioneer and regulating bid increments and the entire bidding process with each lot sequentially closing at a given time,” said Dr Tirhani Mabunda, director of Tirhani Auctioneers.

“Bid prices are updated in real time as bidding progresses and the highest bidder wins at the close of the bidding process subject to pre-determined reserve prices.”

Mabunda said assistance will be provided to first time online auction users (including those that are computer illiterate) through information booths, workshops, and selected staff members who will educate them on ‘how to register for online auctions’ and ‘how to bid’.

The online auction is scheduled to take place end-March. Bidding opens 27 March at 11am and closes on 28 March at 11am.

