Here’s an opportunity to buy wheels at auction

A chance to scour the market for your ideal car in a really challenging market.

ON THE FLOOR. PVA’s triple Absa vehicle auctions offer relief amid rising used car prices. Picture: Supplied

Park Village Auctions (PVA) is set to host three Absa vehicle auctions this month, offering a timely opportunity for buyers in an otherwise challenging used car market.

Recent data shows significant increases in used car prices, with vehicles over three years old rising between 14.6% and 16.7% on average in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This trend and a decline in cars financed below R200 000 have made affordable used cars increasingly scarce.

“With 55% of vehicle financing deals now for cars over R300 000, buyers seek quality at more accessible price points. Our Absa auctions deliver exactly that,” says PVA’s Clive Lazarus.

The auction schedule:

Tuesday at 10 am, Absa Boksburg, 8 Top Road, Anderbolt. Web reference 1585. Viewing on Thursday, 11 July, and Monday 15 July from 9 am to 3 pm.

On 17 July at 10 am. Absa Durban, Quarry Place, Off Queen Nandi Drive, River Horse Estate. Web reference: 1586. Viewing on 15 and 16 July from 9 am to 3 pm.

On 18 July at 10am, Absa Gqeberha (PE) and Bloemfontein, 142 Burman Road, Deal Party, and c/o R64 and Valencia Road, Waterbron. Web reference: 1589. Viewing 16 and 17 July from 9 am to 3 pm.

All auctions will be conducted via webcast, allowing nationwide participation and financing options will be available on the auction floor.

Lazarus notes: “These auctions offer a wide range of vehicles, often with remaining warranty or service plans. It’s an excellent opportunity for buyers to secure reliable transportation at rates typically lower than traditional dealerships.”

As all vehicles are sold “as is”, PVA encourages interested buyers to register early and take advantage of the viewing days to inspect vehicles in person.

Visit www.parkvillageauctions.co.za using the respective web references.

For details, contact PVA on 011-789-4375 or visit www.parkvillageauctions.co.za.